Chiefs' Matt Nagy interviews for Bears head coaching job

Kansas City offensive coordinator Matt Nagy helped the Chiefs become one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL this season. Nagy interviewed with Bears officials on Sunday for their head coach vacancy. Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, 39, on Sunday became the sixth NFL assistant to interview with Bears general manager Ryan Pace for the team's head coaching position.

Nagy's offense rolled to a 21-3 halftime lead over the visiting Tennessee Titans in Saturday's wild-card playoff game but was shut out in the second half of a 22-21 defeat. The Chiefs managed just 61 second-half yards, including 33 passing yards, as quarterback Alex Smith completed just 5 of 10 passes. He still finished with a 116.2 passer rating, 2 touchdowns and no interceptions.

Nagy is in his second year as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator. He took over play-calling duties from head coach Andy Reid on Dec. 3. In the four games before Reid relinquished the decision-making role, the Chiefs were 1-3 and averaged 16 points and 300 yards per game. In the next four games, the Chiefs went 3-1, averaging 29 points and 421 yards.

Despite Saturday's flame-out in the second half, the Chiefs' offense was one of the NFL's most explosive during the regular season, ranking fifth in yards and sixth in scoring. Smith led the NFL with a 104.7 passer rating, throwing for 4,045 yards, 26 touchdown passes and just 5 interceptions. His 67.5 completion percentage was third best in the league.

Job One for the Bears' next head coach will be developing quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who posted a 77.5 passer rating during an up-and-down rookie season.

Before becoming their offensive coordinator, Nagy was the quarterbacks coach from 2013-15 for the Chiefs and helped Smith make his first Pro Bowl.

After a record-setting college career at Delaware, Nagy played quarterback for six seasons in the Arena Football League before becoming a coaching intern with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2008 on Andy Reid's staff.

Pace began the interview process with Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio last Wednesday, followed by Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards on Thursday. Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels interviewed on Friday, and Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo met with Pace Saturday.

Nagy also interviewed with the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday for their head-coaching vacancy. He and Colts general manager Chris Ballard worked together in Kansas City before Ballard joined the Colts.

