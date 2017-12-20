Chicago Bears place linebacker McPhee on injured reserve

Chicago Bears outside linebacker Pernell McPhee (92) has been placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. He finishes the season with 4 sacks and 21 tackles. Rick West | Staff Photographer

The Bears will be without outside linebacker Pernell McPhee for the final two games after he was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with a shoulder injury.

McPhee has failed to play all 16 games in any of his three seasons with the Bears since he was signed in free agency before the 2015 season to a five-year, $38.75 million deal.

McPhee is tied for third on the team with 4 sacks, and he ranks third with 11 quarterback pressures and 12th with 21 tackles.

The Bears also promoted linebacker Jonathan Anderson from the practice squad to take McPhee's spot on the 53-man roster.

