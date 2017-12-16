In loss to Lions, Bears' Trubisky takes a step back

hello

The Bears' loss to the Lions did not represent a step forward in rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky's development. After throwing just 4 interceptions in his first nine starts, the second overall pick in the draft was picked off twice by the Lions, who improved to 8-6, while dropping the Bears to 4-10. Associated Press

DETROIT -- The Bears' 20-10 loss to the Lions did not represent a step forward in rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky's development.

After throwing just 4 interceptions in his first nine starts, the second overall pick in the draft was picked off twice by the Lions, who improved to 8-6, while dropping the Bears to 4-10. A late cosmetic touchdown made the final score more respectable but didn't do much for the overall impression of the Bears' inconsistent offense.

The first Trubisky pick set up a Lions TD, and the second cost the Bears points as it came in the endzone on a third-and-goal from the five-yard line early in the fourth quarter.

The Bears' running game that churned out 232 yards six days earlier in a 33-7 drubbing of the Bengals, was nowhere to be found at Ford Field. With less than four minutes left in the third quarter, the Bears had 19 yards on 9 rushes.

The Lions' defense was focused on stopping the Bears' ground game, which should have opened up the air game, but Trubisky wasn't able to capitalize, although his receivers let him down with a few drops.

As has been the case in several other losses, the Bears' offense couldn't convert enough third downs to maintain their possessions for more than a handful of plays. When Jordan Howard caught an 11-yard pass with 3:23 left in the third quarter, it was just the sixth first down for the Bears. At that point, they were 1-for-5 on third downs.

Trubisky's first interception in three weeks opened up the second half and set the Lions up for a 41-yard TD drive that gave them a 20-3 lead.

The Bears' offense barely avoided a first-half shutout but it took a huge play by the defense. Linebacker Sam Acho forced a fumble by Lions running back Theo Riddick that was recovered by Sherrick McManis with 12 seconds left at the Detroit 27.

Mike Nugent's 41-yard field goal with two seconds left closed the deficit to 13-3.

The Lions went 92 yards on 10 plays to swell their lead to 13-0 with 6:10 left in the first half. The big play was a 58-yard Matthew Stafford pass of Marvin Jones that carried to the Bears' 12-yard line.

Under heavy pressure, Stafford scrambled toward the sideline and heaved a long ball that Bears safety Eddie Jackson appeared to be position to defend, but Jones had inside position made a better adjustment to the ball, setting up Stafford's 3-yard TD flip to T.J. Jones.

It looked as if the Bears would respond immediately when electrifying rookie Tarik Cohen took the ensuing kickoff 89 yards to the Lions' 15-yard line. But a holding call on DeAndre Houston-Carson cost the Bears 75 yards, bringing the ball back to the Chicago 10-yard line.

Matt Prater field goals of 48 and 31 yards, the second on the first play of the second quarter, had given the Lions a 6-0 lead.

The Bear ran just seven first-quarter plays for 18 yards.

• Follow Bob's Bears reports on Twitter @BobLeGere.