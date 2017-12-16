Breaking News Bar
 
Prep Sports
updated: 12/16/2017 7:54 PM

Boys swimming: A purposeful county performance from Stensby, Stevenson

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Stevenson's Topher Stensby leaves the starting block to swim the anchor leg of the 200-yard medley relay during the Lake County Invitational at Stevenson on Saturday.

      Stevenson's Topher Stensby leaves the starting block to swim the anchor leg of the 200-yard medley relay during the Lake County Invitational at Stevenson on Saturday.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Barrington's Jack Hoppe swims toward a victory in the 200-yard freestyle during the Lake County Invitational at Stevenson on Saturday.

      Barrington's Jack Hoppe swims toward a victory in the 200-yard freestyle during the Lake County Invitational at Stevenson on Saturday.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Warren's Brian Tabourot swim backstroke in the 200-yard medley relay during the Lake County Invitational at Stevenson on Saturday.

      Warren's Brian Tabourot swim backstroke in the 200-yard medley relay during the Lake County Invitational at Stevenson on Saturday.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Stevenson's Ethan Ross swims the 200-yard freestyle during the Lake County Invitational at Stevenson on Saturday.

      Stevenson's Ethan Ross swims the 200-yard freestyle during the Lake County Invitational at Stevenson on Saturday.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Vernon Hills' Calvin Yoon swims butterfly in the 200-yard individual medley during the Lake County Invitational at Stevenson on Saturday.

      Vernon Hills' Calvin Yoon swims butterfly in the 200-yard individual medley during the Lake County Invitational at Stevenson on Saturday.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Stevenson's Daniel Ng begins to surface while swimming backstroke in the 200-yard individual medley during the Lake County Invitational at Stevenson on Saturday.

      Stevenson's Daniel Ng begins to surface while swimming backstroke in the 200-yard individual medley during the Lake County Invitational at Stevenson on Saturday.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Libertyville's Billy Bennett leaves the starting block in the 50-yard freestyle during the Lake County Invitational at Stevenson on Saturday.

      Libertyville's Billy Bennett leaves the starting block in the 50-yard freestyle during the Lake County Invitational at Stevenson on Saturday.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
By John Phelps
Daily Herald Correspondent

The Lake County boys swimming meet always serves multiple purposes.

It's a good chance to continue fine-tuning the mechanics here in the season's early going while also competing against some of the best the County has to offer.

That was the formula on Saturday afternoon at Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, where the host Pats repeated as county champs after amassing a whopping 501 points and outdistancing runner-up Barrington (305).

Pats junior Topher Stensby was one of several participants certain to be a focal point of the final weekend of the season, in the state meet at Evanston Township High School in February.

The reigning state champ in the 50-yard freestyle, Stensby added four more county titles to his collection.

He first swam anchor on the winning 200-medley relay, joining Daniel Ng, Joseph Song and Max Ryaguzov to swim a 1:37.67.

He then blistered the field by winning his main event, the 50 freestyle, swimming a season-best 20.81 seconds, which just missed breaking a 14-year-old pool record set by former Lake Forest great Matt Grevers (20.49).

"I really want to get to 19 (seconds)," said Stensby, who followed his win in the 50 free with another title in the 100 freestyle (46.60).

Stensby then swam second on the winning 200 free relay, partnering with Richard Lee, Ryaguzov and Collin Kapecki to touch in 1:27.38, as Stevenson produced titles in six events.

"This meet is a great precursor to the conference and what to expect," said Stensby. "I'm really trying to focus on my breakouts and turns."

Ng was also a county champ in the 200 IM, where he touched in 1:57.42. He also won on the 400 free relay, where he joined Kapecki, Jake Kim and Jack Zhang in 3:15.90.

Sophomore Jack Hoppe of Barrington picked up a county title winning the 200 freestyle, where he swam a season-best 1:47.81.

"I barely made the top eight last year, so to be county champion is amazing," said Hoppe, an alternate on the state-qualifying medley relay as a freshman.

"I could see the guys right next to me, so I just swam as fast as I could and try and score as many points for the team."

The Broncos have a couple of thoroughbreds in the 500 freestyle, as evidenced by the 1-2 finish in that event. Sophomore Dan Emary touched first in 4:58.29, while freshman teammate Daniel Langlois was right behind in second at 4:58.30.

Libertyville finished third in the team standings with 288 points.

Austin Stevenson (22.68) and Billy Bennett (22.69) finished second and third, respectively, in the 50 free, while Sean Coughlin was second in the 100 freestyle (48.96).

Bennett also picked up a second-place medal in the 100-breaststroke (1:00.11) after he narrowly lost to good friend and Vernon Hills senior Calvin Yoon, who touched in 1 minute even.

"That was a great race. They go back and forth," said Cats second-year coach Amanda Pechauer. "But it's great to see healthy competition amongst the guys. I'm happy with where we are. There were a lot of good times today."

Yoon's victory helped Vernon Hills finish eighth (135).

"I'm just trying to have fun this year but it was great to beat Billy (Bennett)," said Yoon with a grin.

Meanwhile, Libertyville's 200 free relay also picked up a second-place medal after Bennett joined Nick Harrington, Coughlin and Stevenson to touch in 1:30.09.

"This was a good meet for us. Kind of gives you an idea of where you stand," said Harrington, who also finished fifth in the 100 butterfly (56.57).

"But it's been a slow process to get back into complete form. As long as you're ready by sectionals, and I know I'll get there."

Warren, which finished fourth (243), had a county champion when junior Brian Tabourot touched first in the 100 backstroke (53.11).

"I finished second last year, so to bring home the 'W' this time is very gratifying," said Tabourot, who also finished fifth in the 200 IM (2:07.16).

"I need to keep working on muscle endurance, especially for my last 25 (yards). But my underwaters are improving and I'm right under my times for this point in the season."

Mundelein, which finished fifth (230), is turning some heads in diving. Senior Kyle Ehemann took home the county title earlier in the day after earning 350.45 points. Fellow senior Derek Kendall was fifth with (281.75).

"Our divers got us off to a great start," said Mustangs coach Rahul Sethna. "We're trying to get in shape, but mentally we're in a good place. We were seventh last year, so we wanted to be better and faster this year, and we did that."

Highland Park, which finished seventh (167), had a county champion when Andrew Vorobev touched first in the 100 butterfly (53.59). He was also second to Tabourot in the 100 backstroke (54.13).

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account