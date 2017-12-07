Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago Cubs, pitcher Tyler Chatwood agree to 3-year deal

  Former Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Tyler Chatwood has signed a three-year deal with the Chicago Cubs.

In need of more starting pitching, the Cubs have picked up a young right-handed starter who was coveted by several teams.

Tyler Chatwood, who has spent most of his MLB career with the Colorado Rockies, has agreed to a three-year contract that would keep him with the Cubs through the 2020 seasons. The deal is worth $38 million. He'll likely fill John Lackey's spot in the rotation.

While Chatwood's win-loss record (40-46) is not impressive, he turns 28 next week and has pitched well away from Coors Field. Although he missed the entire 2015 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, Chatwood has come back and now has made 130 appearances in the majors, with all but 17 as a starter (4.31 ERA with 310 ER/647.2 IP).

According to the Cubs, Chatwood is tied with Stephen Strasburg for second in the National League in road ERA the past two seasons with a 2.57 mark (45 ER/157.1 IP), trailing only Clayton Kershaw.

