Girls bowling: Donahue's strong series supports Buffalo Grove's ascent

A 211 game from Riley Donahue led Buffalo Grove to a big win in the Mid-Suburban League.

Donahue, a senior, added a 202 game as well en route to a 592 series as BG defeated Hersey 7-2 in the Wednesday MSL girls bowling meet at Arlington Lanes.

Classmate Emilee Gonzalez shot a consistent 541 series to contribute to the win.

"We've been doing well," said Donahue. "Bowling is a team sport, and we've been picking each other up. We're on an upward trend."

Donahue and Gonzalez are the only seniors on the Bison varsity this year, as BG lost some stellar players to graduation over the summer, including two-time defending state champion Jessica Soskich.

Donahue got some experience at the state tourney as a sophomore as an alternate, as BG qualified as a team for the meet at the Cherry Bowl in Rockford. The senior called the experience "amazing -- just so energetic there and really a lot of fun."

BG coach Jean Tripam appreciates the effort that Donahue has shown.

"She's one of our two returnees," said Tripam, "and it's just a matter of her getting more confident. She's done a nice job."

Schaumburg improved to 34-2 in conference, winning 9-0 over Conant, although the Cougars gave a strong effort as the Saxons won the pinfall total 2,618 to 2,468.

Lilly Meck had a 218 game and 602 series for Schaumburg, while Cassie Hyland of Conant paced her team with a 222 game.

In other matches, Barrington won over Wheeling as Jenica Baron (499 series, 197 game) led the way; while Rolling Meadows defeated Elk Grove behind a 500 series from Brooke Edwards.

Hoffman Estates stayed in first place, winning over Fremd 2,867 pins to 2,616 -- but the Vikings were able to gain a point as the teams deadlocked in game 2 at 963-963.

Kelly Paradowski was outstanding for the Hawks with games of 245 and 222 (661 series), while teammate Alexis Orwat added a 222 game.

Isaly Schaffner scored a 233 game for Fremd.

In the night's final match, Prospect triumphed over Palatine behind Nina Tierney, who was bowling anchor for the first time.

Tierney led the Knights by rolling a 214 in game 2, and Prospect coach Ashley Rusczak said that the junior has been excelling all season.

"I've really seen her mature over the past three years," said Rusczak. "This year she's just been solid. She's been throwing the ball absolutely amazingly, and she's been very consistent."

For her part, Tierney said that her goal is to "keep improving, keep getting better every day.

"I can't get down on myself," added the junior. "I've got to keep a positive attitude."