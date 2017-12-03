Gould steals show, Garoppolo's Niners beat Bears

San Francisco 49ers' quarterback and Rolling Meadow High School alumni Jimmy Garoppolo warms up before a game against Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 3, 2017. Mark Black | Staff Photographer

San Francisco 49ers' kicker Robbie Gould (9) celebrates kicking the game winning field goal against the Bears at Soldier Field on December 3, 2017. Mark Black | Staff Photographer

Although they led for most of the game, the Chicago Bears didn't deserve a victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Soldier Field.

The 49ers outgained the Bears nearly 3-to-1, but the visitors kept settling for field goals instead of touchdowns. That was enough for a 15-14 victory, just the second of the year for the 49ers.

Arlington Heights native Jimmy Garoppolo, in his first start for the 49ers, kept driving his team down the field but couldn't get into the endzone.

The Bears fell to 3-9.

Former Bears kicker Robbie Gould's 34-yard field goal cut the 49ers' deficit to 14-12 with 1:57 remaining in the third quarter. It was the fourth field goal of the game for Gould, who became the Bears' franchise scoring leader in his 11 years in Chicago.

Though they were outgained 214-74 in the first half, the Bears still led 14-9.

Tarik Cohen's 61-yard punt-return TD put the Bears ahead 14-6 with 5:49 left in the first half. Cohen caught the ball at his own 39-yard line, saw a wall of tacklers, retreated back to his 25-yard line and then sprinted through a big gap untouched to the endzone.

Gould's 35-yard field goal made it a 5-point game at halftime.

The first interception of Jimmy Garoppolo's NFL career came when cornerback Kyle Fuller pried the ball from the hands of 49ers wide receiver Louis Murphy at the Bears' 41. It came on the 103rd pass of Garoppolo's career.

The Bears used the turnover to take a 7-3 lead when Trubisky threw a strike to Dontrelle Inman on a crossing route for an 8-yard TD.

Gould's 28-yard field goal early in the second quarter brought the 49ers within 7-6.

Gould put the 49ers ahead 3-0 midway through the first quarter with a 33-yard field goal.

