Girls cross country: Prospect, Fremd finish 2-3 in Peoria

The girls cross country teams from Prospect and Fremd held up just fine on the state's biggest stage.

The Knights finished second and the Vikings third on the state meet course at Detweiller Park in Saturday's Peoria Invite.

Mikayla Olsen finished fourth individually in 17:42.4 as Prospect finished with 77 points. Edwardsville won with 44 points.

Fremd, paced by Marissa Ban's 12th-place finish in 18:12.4, finished with 120 points to edge Plainfield North (158) for third.

Prospect got great support from Marissa Valentini and Julia O'Grady in ninth and 10th place. Reese Lettow was 19th, and Sydney Kitzmiller was 36th.

For Fremd, key efforts came from Rebecca Markham (16th), Julie Finegan (21st), Lucy Jiang (35th) and Hannah Ban (38th).

Buffalo Grove's Alexis Opperman placed 11th in 18:10.3.

Edwardsville's Abby Korak had the winning individual effort in 17:30.8.