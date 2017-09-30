Boys soccer: Geneva topples Huntley

Geneva's boys soccer team closed out a 3-1 nonconference win over Huntley Saturday with a 2-goal second half.

Eric Anderson had 2 goals for the Vikings (8-4-2) while Jack Cottrell had 2 assists. Ivan Vilchis had 1 assist while Jeffrey Bode made 3 saves in net for Geneva.

St. Charles East splits in Iowa: George Maridis and Luke Schnitker both and assisted on each other's goals in a 2-1 over Normal West. East keeper Zach Kennedy notched 2 saves for East (4-9-4), who then dropped a 2-1 overtime game to Normal Community. Davis Frey scored on a connection with Matt Clancy. Kennedy made 5 saves in the loss.

CL South 5, Belvidere North 1: The Gators (9-8-1) on the road picked up a nonconference win as Nikolas Getzinger lit up the lamp for a hat trick. Thomas Ciezadlo (2 assists) and Brandon Wilson each had goals while Oscar Campos, Alex Canfield and Thomas McSweeney each had assists. Goalie Nicolas McDaniel soaked up 4 saves.