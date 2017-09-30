Breaking News Bar
 
Prep Sports
updated: 9/30/2017 7:41 PM

Boys soccer: Geneva topples Huntley

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Geneva's boys soccer team closed out a 3-1 nonconference win over Huntley Saturday with a 2-goal second half.

Eric Anderson had 2 goals for the Vikings (8-4-2) while Jack Cottrell had 2 assists. Ivan Vilchis had 1 assist while Jeffrey Bode made 3 saves in net for Geneva.

St. Charles East splits in Iowa: George Maridis and Luke Schnitker both and assisted on each other's goals in a 2-1 over Normal West. East keeper Zach Kennedy notched 2 saves for East (4-9-4), who then dropped a 2-1 overtime game to Normal Community. Davis Frey scored on a connection with Matt Clancy. Kennedy made 5 saves in the loss.

CL South 5, Belvidere North 1: The Gators (9-8-1) on the road picked up a nonconference win as Nikolas Getzinger lit up the lamp for a hat trick. Thomas Ciezadlo (2 assists) and Brandon Wilson each had goals while Oscar Campos, Alex Canfield and Thomas McSweeney each had assists. Goalie Nicolas McDaniel soaked up 4 saves.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account