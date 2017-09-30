Boys soccer: Elgin stays hot, blanks Grant

Jean Padilla-Gomez put on a show and so did Elgin's boys soccer team again.

The Maroons made a road trip north into Lake County on Saturday, and their talented freshman led the way in a 7-0 win over Grant in Fox Lake. Padilla-Gomez scored 4 goals, and Omar Lopez added a goal and 3 assists.

Elgin (13-2-2) this past week was given the No. 2 seed behind Dundee-Crown in the Class 3A Streamwood sectional and has an upcoming battle with Upstate Eight rival Streamwood on Oct. 10 that could decide the River Division title.

The Maroons scored six times in the first half against Grant (2-11-2).

"We wanted to work to the corners and make the passes," Elgin coach David Borg said. "That's what they want to prove and the game we want to play. We did get some scoring from some other people, which is important too, because Omar gets double-teamed."

Lopez has been Maroons' leading scorer this season, but he took on the role of playmaker against Grant.

"I'm looking for the spaces and for my teammates to run to the ball," Lopez said. "I've played with most of them since I was little. I think we're a good team."

Elgin also got goals from Jesus Lopez and Luisrey Ramos. Rafael Perez Jr, Cristopher Colin and Ramos had assists. Maroons keeper Martin Jimenez Estrada made 1 save and earned the clean sheet.

For Grant, trying to get healthy and stay healthy has been an issue all season. The Bulldogs have struggled to put together full games. They were missing four starters Saturday.

"Elgin was a great team to play against," Grant coach Bryan Mark said. "We've been having good games for a half or less than that. We have to find opportunities and get healthy."