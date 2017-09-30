Boys cross country: Terry leads Prospect to seventh in Peoria

Jack Terry's sixth-place individual finish helped Prospect's boys cross country team to seventh place in the Peoria Invitational on Saturday.

Terry, a senior, covered the 3-mile course in 14:48.8.

A tight pack effort led Huntley to the team title with 127 points. Mundelein (140) was second, and Sandburg (151) edged Downers Grove South (153) for third place.

Sandburg's Dylan Jacobs was the race winner in 13:57.5.

Prospect's other top placements came from Nate Cozine (28th), Erik Snell (33rd), Casey Daleiden (39th) and Jack Hempleman (83rd).

Fremd, which placed 12th, was paced by a 27th-place finish from Ed Worthem and a 32nd-place finish by Matt Wallace.

Rolling Meadows was led by Eddie Lennon in 29th.