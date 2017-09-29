Will Chicago Bears change QBs? Fox not saying much

hello

Chicago Bears' Mike Glennon throws in front of Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

A day after the Bears' 35-14 loss to the Packers, coach John Fox did not commit to staying with Mike Glennon at quarterback. But he also did not say the Bears would turn to rookie Mitch Trubisky -- or nine-year veteran Mark Sanchez, for that matter.

Asked to clarify the situation, and if Glennon was still the starter, Fox said: "I'm not really trying to be clear. Actually quite the opposite. But we're evaluating every day."

Odds are, once Fox and his staff review Glennon's 5 interceptions and 3 lost fumbles, Trubisky will be the starter.

"I don't want to close or open any possibilities," Fox said Friday afternoon. "We got home at 2:30 in the morning (Friday), and the team's still in there evaluating, and they'll know sooner than the world'll know."

The Bears have 10 days before their next game, a Monday night matchup at home against the Vikings on Oct. 9. So they have extra time to evaluate the quarterback position and everything else that has gone wrong during a 1-3 start. They also have extra time to get Trubisky up to speed for his first NFL start.

• Follow Bob's Bears reports on Twitter @BobLeGere.