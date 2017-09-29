Boys soccer: Eloiza electrifies crowd with game winner for Buffalo Grove

A goal by Buffalo Grove's Kevin Eloiza two minutes into the second half sank Wheeling and helped settle an intense Mid-Suburban East divisional boys soccer match on Friday afternoon at Grant Blaney Stadium.

The 1-0 victory by the Bison (11-4-0, 8-1-0) inspired a raucous home crowd at the final whistle, and the win carried an extra edge as Eloiza's strike earned the home side 3 important points over the Wildcats, who entered the game tied for the East lead with BG at 21 points apiece.

"This was a big one for us," said BG coach Brad Abel, whose team is now 3 points clear of the Wildcats (24-21). "Of course, they're all big from here on out.

"Scoring that first goal was huge for us, and after that, we just grinded it out against an amazing opponent," said Buffalo Grove's Kyle Adams, who has combined with Eloiza for 25 goals this season.

On Friday, they were part of a brilliant tactical approach deployed by Abel and his staff.

"Wheeling is really dangerous and scary in its attack and has scored so many goals," Adams said. "So the plan was to force them to play the way we wanted them to. In the first half we did that. And when Kevin scored that goal, we just looked to counter and defend as a team right up until the very end."

The Wildcats were looking to bounce back from a heartbreaking 3-1 home loss to MSL West-leading Barrington -- but the Bison had other plans.

By coming out with more energy than their guests and with their high percentage of wins on first and second balls, the Bison took the air out of the Wildcats (1-4-1, 7-2-0).

"Credit Buffalo Grove and Brad, who has done a great job with his boys," said Wheeling coach Kevin Lennon. "They outplayed and outworked us in that second half. When we finally woke up in the second half and threw everything at them, they held firm."

The visitors failed to give sufficient support to their dynamic duo of Vicente Castro and Jared Urueta. That allowed the Bison to control the middle of the park for nearly the entire first 40 minutes.

Eloiza did well to get on the end of a marvelous helper from Jonathan Peici, whose terrific individual effort to beat his man allowed him to put an inch-perfect pass onto the foot of his teammate.

Eloiza has scored 5 goals during the past six days, including a hat trick against Crystal Lake South last Saturday.

"That goal really helped boost our confidence the rest of the way," said Eloiza, who now has 11 goals.

The Wildcats responded to the 42nd-minute goal immediately afterward, as Castro's high speed run and carry split open the Bison defense. He created enough open space to fire a low attempt, which found the post.

The ball spilled free where, but an alert Brian Hanus parried away the sitter inside the 6-yard box as BG survived the threat without harm.

After surviving the potential equalizer, the Bison began to sit in, playing a 4-1-4-1 formation to ready themselves for the pressure they'd receive for the next 35-plus minutes.

Bison senior keeper Daniel Sempoch came to the rescue on three occasions in the final quarter hour. Twice he made reaction saves on close-range strikes from Castro and Urueta to help preserve the win.

"Daniel has come so far from last season for us," Abel said. "He's learned how to command his box, his communication is so much better and he's been fearless when he's needed to be.

"Again, this was big for us, but like I told the guys, celebrate tonight -- but it's back to work on Monday because it's not over yet."

Both teams have two key league tests remaining. BG must still play Barrington and Palatine next week, while the Wildcats have Conant and then Elk Grove in a regular-season finale next Friday.

"We just have to work harder in training and get our mental approach to things back to where it needs to be," Lennon said. "Then we have to just go out and play the way we know we can."