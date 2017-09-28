Why Fire's unlilkely path to the playoffs deserves praise

Chicago Fire forward Nemanja Nikolic, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during a May match against the Colorado Rapids. Now that the Chicago Fire has clinched its first playoff berth since 2012, it's time to offer congratulations to owner Andrew Hauptman. Associated Press

Chicago Fire owner Andrew Hauptman has been waiting for this column for a few years now, so here it goes.

Congratulations.

With Wednesday's 4-1 win at San Jose, Hauptman's Fire clinched its first MLS playoff berth since 2012. The playoffs open Oct. 25, and the Fire -- with three regular-season games left -- still is battling for a home game in the opener, if not a bye through the knockout round.

The owner has endured his share of criticism over the years. Fair is fair. It's time to congratulate.

Maybe this congratulatory column is premature, considering the Fire hasn't technically won anything yet.

The Fire didn't win the U.S. Open Cup this year. It won't win the Supporters' Shield for the best regular-season record in MLS. It has won only the opportunity to enter the postseason tournament that culminates in MLS Cup on Dec. 9.

Heck, 12 of the now 22 teams in ever-expanding MLS make the playoffs this season. It's not exactly an exclusive club.

So what is there to congratulate anyone for?

There's this.

Since the Fire last won a playoff game, during 2009's thrilling run to the Eastern Conference semifinals, it's been all downhill. The Fire went from very good to mediocre to very bad, finishing dead last in MLS in 2015 and 2016, the first time any MLS team has done that two straight seasons.

Fans noticed and let Hauptman hear their ire. A certain beat writer -- ahem -- held Hauptman's feet to the fire a few times for the club's failures since 2009, even suggesting in 2015 there was no point in dumping coach and technical director Frank Yallop because there was no reason to believe the Fire would find anyone competent enough to dig the club out of its malaise.

Enter general manager Nelson Rodriguez, who brought coach Veljko Paunovic with him. They've done what seemed so unlikely two years ago, getting the Fire back to the playoffs. Congratulations to them too.

They brought in German midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, giving the club the star power it's been lacking for almost a decade.

They traded for Dax McCarty, giving the club the leadership and mental toughness it's been lacking for, well, too long.

They signed Nemanja Nikolic to put the ball in the back of the net.

They gamed the MLS system of general allocation money, targeted allocation money, the SuperDraft and the allocation order to bring in complementary players like Michael de Leeuw, Johan Kappelhof and Brandon Vincent.

There have been missteps along the way. Goalkeeper Jorge Bava and forward David Arshakyan have contributed nothing despite six-figure salaries. Khaly Thiam came and went quickly.

Still, the Fire is going to the playoffs. So kudos to all three men. The players and support staff, front-office personnel and supporters too.

Yes, more is expected from the Fire. The club is headed in the right direction now, finally, but Fire fans were spoiled in the club's first 10 years of existence. They expect championships.

The Fire hasn't been to an MLS Cup since 2003. It might be fun to bring that game to Chicago in December, huh?

Now it's possible again.