Girls swimming: Decisive wins for Barrington, Fremd

Barrington charged past another Mid-Suburban West girls swimming and diving opponent on Thursday, claiming a 139-36 victory against visiting Schaumburg.

The Fillies spread their talent around, getting 1-2-3 finishes in both the medley and 200 free relays and a 1-2 in the 400 free relay.

Hana Mollin won the 100 back in 1:01.57 for the Saxons, but Barrington had the top finisher in every other race along with diving, where Nicole Barcroft won with a score of 209.15.

Among the highlights for Barrington were winning efforts from Ally Penrod in the 500 free (5:08.20), from Maggie Emary in the 50 free (25.79) and from Emma Graves in the 200 free (2:00.02).

Fremd d. Hoffman Estates: The visiting Vikings stayed unbeaten in dual meets with an 84-66 decision.

Fremd's medley relay of MJ Poss, Steffi Chen, Emily Bolger and Abigail Dannenbring won in 2:03.07. The Vikes added early wins from Allie Kim in the 200 free, Lauren Savage in the 200 IM, Rebecca Ballo in the 50 free, Carly Goodsite in diving, Marie Grzybek in the 100 fly and Sophia Kuehn in the 100 free.

Fremd and Barrington, both unbeaten against MSL foes, meet in a dual Oct. 5.

Buffalo Grove d. Rolling Meadows: The host Bison got a 1-2 finish in the meet-starting 200 medley relay and went on to claim a 110-70 victory over the Mustangs.

Other events favoring BG included diving, where Vivian Wilson (209.10) and Gillian Karsten (189.70) went 1-2, and the 500 free, where Sarah Clark (6:04.63) and Hannah Vates (6:08.92) did likewise.

Emily Schulstad won twice for the Bison, in the 200 free (2:05.04) and in the 100 free (58.25).

Winners for Meadows included Ashley Hintz in the 50 free (26.71), Jenna Pors in the 100 fly (1:04.91) and Abby Wiltse in the 100 back (1:09.01).

Conant d. Palatine: The Cougars came away with a senior night victory, getting individual wins from Aly Wooley (50 free, 100 free) and Esther Song (100 breast) in a 114-72 decision against the visiting Pirates.

Freshman Megumi Komoto was a double winner for the Cougars, claiming victory in the 200 IM (2:20.03) and the 100 fly (1:00.12).

Palatine, missing both Jane Smith (illness) and Ellis Nelson (college visit), got wins from Megan Obernesser in both the 200 free (2:05.27) and the 500 free (5:38.16).

The Pirates' Kate Burianova had strong efforts in both the 50 free (25.27) and 100 fly (1:00.61), but was edged out by Wooley (25.13) in the 50 and by Komoto in the fly.

Hersey d. Elk Grove: On senior night for the Grens, Hersey came away with a 137-46 decision.

Huskies senior Olivia Kusio won the 100 back (1:05.30) and 50 free (26.27), and senior Madeline Bovino hit a terrific score of 247.65 to win diving.

Elk Grove freshman Natalie Wlodarz came away with victories in the 200 free (2:04.35) and 100 fly (1:02.77).

Prospect d. Wheeling: Amanda Baenke and Mary Dembowski both won two events to help host Prospect past the Wildcats 141-40.

Baenke was tops in the 200 free (2:08.47) and 100 back (1:05.54), and Dembowski won the 100 fly (1:04.52) and the 100 breast (1:15.85).

Wheeling's Meghan Hergert had a victory in the 500 free (6:05.39), and Wildcats diver Anna Emery won with a score of 221.55.