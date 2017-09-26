Chicago Cubs' clincher put on hold

Chicago Cubs center fielder Albert Almora Jr. holds his shoulder after slamming into the outfield wall chasing an RBI double by St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in St. Louis. Almora left the game.

ST. LOUIS -- Maybe it's a sign that the Chicago Cubs have established something in the National League Central.

Asked before Tuesday night's game against the St. Louis Cardinals why the Cubs have been playing their best baseball of late, World Series MVP Ben Zobrist had a telling answer.

"I think it's the time of year," he said. "We've got a lot of things. We've got the physical talent, the mental ability, the experience. We stay loose. This is the time of year I think a lot of players in this clubhouse really look forward to."

The Cubs were hoping to clinch their second straight NL Central crown, and their third straight playoff berth, with a victory over their Gateway Arch rivals.

It looked like the champagne would have to stay on ice, however, as the Cardinals battered Cubs pitching for 4 home runs and held on for an 8-7 victory at Busch Stadium. The Cubs trailed 8-3 into the eighth inning before a 3-run homer by Jason Heyward brought within 8-6. A Zobrist homer made it a 1-run game.

The second-place Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-6, pulling within 5 games of the Cubs and keeping the Cubs' magic number at 1.

Starting pitcher Jake Arrieta, who pitched the Cubs to victory two years in the wild-card game, was off with his command against the Cardinals, as he lasted just 3 innings, giving up 6 hits and 5 runs, 3 earned. Manager Joe Maddon said he wanted to limit Arrieta to 75-85 pitches, but Arrieta ran the count to 67 and was pinch hit for in the fourth.

Arrieta made his second start since injury his right hamstring in Pittsburgh on Labor Day.

The Cubs have looked the part of the defending world champions of late. They reached 20 games over .500 for the first time this season with a victory Monday.

"In a bigger sense, if you look at where we were at the all-star break, we were 2 games under .500," said team president Theo Epstein. "We've had to win two out of every three games in the second half just to put ourselves in this position, and we have. That's not easy to do."

Arrieta gave up a quick run in the first inning when Matt Carpenter led off with a home run. Out later, ex-Cub Dexter Fowler tripled. He came home on a two-out error by backup shortstop Mike Freeman on Paul DeJong's grounder. Randal Grichuk then tripled home DeJong. Tommy Pham hit a 2-run homer off Arrieta in the second.

The Cubs scored single runs in each of the second, third and fourth innings to hang close before the Cards scored 1 off Mike Montgomery in the fifth. It was in that inning that Cubs center fielder Albert Almora Jr., who entered as a pinch hitter in the top of the inning, left the game after falling awkwardly into the wall chasing a double by DeJong.

The injury report was that Almora suffered a right-shoulder bruise in the rotator-cuff area, and that X-rays were negative.