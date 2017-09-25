Girls volleyball: Maine West goes to 3-1 in CSL North

Maine West's girls volleyball team stayed in contention in the Central Suburban North race with a 25-17, 25-10 victory over visiting Glenbrook North on Monday night in Des Plaines.

The Warriors (12-7, 3-1) were led by Reilly Olson (8 kills), Sam Parcell (4 kills, 2 blocks), Amanda Grzebien (6 digs) and Ally Block (14 assists, 3 kills).

Bartlett d. Hoffman Estates: Bartlett posted a 25-12, 25-23 victory over the host Hawks (0-11), who led by Patricia Wadas (4 kills), Kathleen Gueco (3 kills) and Emily Hunt (2 kills). Ashley Poland collected 9 digs and Janiah Fowler had 3 blocks.