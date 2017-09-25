Chicago Bears' Sowell shifting wherever he's needed

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Bradley Sowell (79) has started in 27 games over seven season, all at tackle. But over the last two games, he's had to shift to guard because of injuries to teammates. Associated Press

Chicago Bears backup offensive lineman Bradley Sowell has started 21 games over seven seasons, all at tackle.

But in each of the past two games, he has had to step in at guard for the Bears because of multiple injuries.

Sunday he filled in at left guard after Cody Whitehair moved from there to center when Hroniss Grasu left the game with a hand injury late in the first half.

He was part of an O-line that paved the way for 220 rushing yards.

A week earlier, both starting guards, Josh Sitton and Tom Compton, left the game with injuries and Sowell filled in.

According to three-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Kyle Long, who was back in the starting lineup vs. the Steelers for the first time this year, Sowell's getting it done.

"He's a tough dude," Long said. "And he's fearless. He's a throwback offensive lineman. He can play any number of positions on the offensive line, tackle or guard, and he's done so for us, on short notice, at the drop of a hat.

"The guy is ready to roll. We're watching film in there (Monday), and the guy is just getting after it. At the end of plays he's the last one blocking. He's the last one giving that extra shove. We love to have guys like Brad Sowell."

The 6-foot-7, 309-pound former Colt, Cardinal and Seahawk started nine games for Seattle last year. He originally was signed by the Buccaneers as an undrafted free-agent out of Mississippi in 2012.

Not seeing it:

The Bears have high hopes for 2016 first-round draft pick Leonard Floyd after he had 7 sacks as a rookie, but the outside linebacker has just 7 tackles in three games with no sacks. He did have 1 quarterback pressure on Sunday when he flew past Ben Roethlisberger.

"By no means is he off to a slow start," coach John Fox said. "He's very disruptive. Our opponents and people that look at him on tape understand that.

"Sometimes those things come in bunches, but he's affected the quarterback quite a bit. I think he'll continue to improve and overall our whole defense will."

Good enough:

Coach John Fox was asked for an evaluation of Mike Glennon's Week 3 performance, in which he completed 15 of 22 passes for 101 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception and a 74.2 passer rating.

"Much like everybody else, I think it's really hard to say there's perfection," Fox said. "It's like the rest of our team -- he played well enough for us to win."

Phantom injury report:

The Bears did not practice Monday. But because they play Thursday night they were obligated to provide an injury report of what the status of players would be if they had practiced.

Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (chest) and safety Quintin Demps (fractured forearm) were listed as "did not practice."

Center Hroniss Grasu (hand) and guard Josh Sitton (ribs) were limited and guard Tom Compton was a full participant.

The Packers listed offensive tackles Bryan Bulaga (ankle) and Kyle Murphy (foot) as "did not participate," along with cornerback Davon House (quadriceps) and long snapper Brett Goode (hamstring). Eight other players were limited.

