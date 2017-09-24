Wade walks away from Chicago Bulls; Mirotic re-signs

Chicago Bulls' Dwyane Wade walks toward the basket coming out of a break during the second half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics in Chicago, Friday, April 21, 2017. The Celtics won 104-87.

A surprising number of NBA all-stars switched teams this summer, including the Chicago Bulls' Jimmy Butler.

With all the excitement going on elsewhere, veteran Dwyane Wade decided to pull the plug on a second season in his hometown. Wade and the Bulls agreed to a contract buyout Sunday night, according to multiple reports.

According to espn.com, Wade agreed to give back about $8 million of the $23.8 million he's owed this season. The Bulls are set to open training camp with Monday's media day at the Advocate Center, followed by the first practice Tuesday.

In other news, the Bulls finally reached a contract agreement with restricted free agent Nikola Mirotic. The fourth-year forward agreed to a two-year deal worth a reported $27 million.

Everyone in the NBA world figured Wade and the Bulls would agree to a buyout at some point this season. Most forecasters are predicting the rebuilding Bulls to be a worst team in the league. The only real question seemed to be whether Wade would play at all for the Bulls this season.

Wade's only season in his hometown was reasonably successful. During a season when Wade turned 35, he averaged 18.3 points and shot 43.4 percent, while the Bulls made the playoffs as the No. 8 seed in the East.

As far as where Wade will go next, returning to his home in Miami is a possibility. He'd likely have a much better shot of playing in the Finals if he teams up again with LeBron James in Cleveland. San Antonio has been mentioned as a possibility, and Wade also has a home in the Los Angeles area.

Wade agreed to pick up his second-year option with the Bulls a few days before the team decided to begin a complete rebuild by trading Butler to Minnesota on draft night.

The so-called "Three Alphas" of Wade, Butler and Rajon Rondo were a nice gimmick for one season, and the group provided some drama, but there was no reason for Wade or Rondo to join the "reBulld." Rondo signed with New Orleans.

The biggest question facing the Bulls this season is where they'll end up in the 2018 draft. The only real storyline for the opening of the new season is when will new addition Zach LaVine begin playing after tearing his ACL last February. LaVine has been working out all summer, so it's possible he won't be out long.

The Bulls' training-camp roster will include the three players acquired from Minnesota -- LaVine, point guard Kris Dunn and rookie big man Lauri Markkanen.

Also back are returnees Mirotic, Robin Lopez, Bobby Portis, Cristiano Felicio, Jerian Grant, Denzel Valentine and Paul Zipser. Point guard Cameron Payne will miss the season's first couple of months after having foot surgery.

The Bulls also signed former New York swingman Justin Holiday as a free agent, claimed athletic wing David Nwaba off waivers from the Los Angeles Lakers, and acquired forward Quincy Pondexter in a trade with New Orleans.

There wasn't much doubt Mirotic would be back. Even though he was a free agent, Mirotic spent the summer working out in Chicago with Bulls coaches and teammates, skipping a chance to play with Spain in the European championships.

The question was whether Mirotic would choose to sign the one-year qualifying offer worth $7.23 million and become an unrestricted free agent in 2018.

The two-year deal has benefits for both sides. Mirotic gets an extra $5 million or so for this season, and if he plays well, the Bulls can exercise a team option to bring him back.

Consistency has been Mirotic's biggest issue in three seasons with the Bulls. He has played at an all-star level for short bursts, but then seems to lose confidence and go in a funk. Last year he was benched on three different occasions.

In three Bulls seasons, Mirotic has averaged 10.8 points and 5.3 rebounds, while shooting 35 percent from 3-point range.

Twitter: @McGrawDHBulls