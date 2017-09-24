Bears win roller-coaster game over Steelers in OT

Chicago Bears head coach John Fox talks to his players before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Bears tight end Adam Shaheen (87) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard (24) runs to the end zone for a touchdown in overtime of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Chicago. The Bears won 23-17 in overtime. Associated Press

It was 89 degrees at Soldier Field in late September.

The Steelers remained in their locker room before the game to sidestep the disruptive reactions to President Donald Trump's criticism of players who refuse to stand during the national anthem.

Then the Bears-Steelers game started, and it got more bizarre -- at least at the end of the first half.

The end result was the Bears' first victory of the season, 23-17 in overtime against a Steelers team that came in 2-0.

It almost ended on rookie Tarik Cohen's spectacular 73-yard TD run on the second play of overtime, but he was ruled to have stepped out of bounds at the Steelers' 37, to the dismay of a sun-baked crowd of 57,759. No matter -- banged up Jordan Howard ran for 18 yards and then the game-winning 19-yard TD.

The Bears had held a 17-7 lead before the Steelers scored on Le'Veon Bell's 1-yard TD run midway through the third quarter and Chris Boswell's 32-yard field goal with 8:03 remaining in the game

On one of the strangest play of this or any other season, the Bears' Sherrick McManis blocked a 36-yard field goal attempt by Chris Boswell and Marcus Cooper picked up the ball and sprinted for the opposite end zone with the Steelers in apparently futile pursuit. But Cooper inexplicably slowed down near the goal line and stopped dead at the 1. The ball was punched out of his grasp through the back of the endzone by the Steelers and originally ruled a loss of possession.

Upon further review, the Bears were awarded the ball just inside the 1. But left tackle Charles Leno was flagged for a false start and the Bears settled for Connor Barth's 24-yard field goal and a 17-7 halftime lead.

The Bears got their second turnover of the season in the first quarter when the Steelers' Eli Rogers let a Pat O'Donnell punt fall through his hands, and McManis grabbed the muff on the first bounce.

Starting at Pittsburgh's 29-yard line, the Bears ran six straight times, the last one a 3-yard TD burst by Jordan Howard through a huge hole over left guard.

The Bears got another gift when cornerback Bryce Callahan sacked and stripped Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and Akiem Hicks recovered for the Bears at midfield. But that opportunity was wasted when Connor Barth's 47-yard FG attempt was wide right.

