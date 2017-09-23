Girls volleyball scoreboard: Saturday, Sept. 23, results

At Harvest Christian Invite

Final standings

1. Resurrection, 2. DeKalb, 3. Oregon, 4. Trinity, 5. Harvest Christian, 6. Hononegah, 7. Burlington Central, 8. Wisconsin Lutheran, 9. Aurora Christian. 10. St. Edward, 11. Sycamore. 12. Keith Country Day, 13. Schaumburg Christian, 14. Plano, 15. Fenton, 16. Faith Lutheran.

Individual Matches

St. Edward d. Faith Lutheran 25-9, 25-10

St. Edward d. Keith Country Day 25-0, 25-0

Resurrection d. St. Edward 25-19, 25-23

Hononegah d. St. Edward 26-28, 25-22, 15-7

Aurora Christian d. St. Edward 25-22, 25-15

Aurora Christian d. Plano 25-12, 25-13

Aurora Christian d. Sycamore 25-16, 25-22

Wisconsin Lutheran d. Aurora Christian 25-23, 25-23

DeKalb d. Aurora Christian 25-15, 17-25, 15-12

Burlington Central d. Schaumburg Christian 25-16, 14-25, 15-7

Burlington Central d. Oregon 25-21, 25-15

Hononegah d. Burlington Central 25-22, 26-24

Keith Country Day d. Burlington Central 25-23, 25-17

Harvest Christian d. Sycamore 25-21, 25-17

Harvest Christian d. Fenton 25-22, 25-20

Harvest Christian d. Hononegah 25-20, 25-14

Harvest Christian d. Wisconsin Luthran 17-25, 25-18

Trinity d. Harvest Christian 25-15, 25-12

At Waubonsie Valley Warrior Blast

Final standing

1. Downers Grove North; 2. Batavia; 3. Neuqua Valley; 4. Yorkville; 5. Waubonsie Valley; 6. St. Ignatius; 7. Metea Valley; 8. Rosary; 9. Plainfield East; 10. Plainfield South; 11. Bolingbrook; 12. Rockford Auburn.

match results

Friday results -- Neuqua Valley d. Bolingbrook 25-16, 25-21; Metea Valley d. Plainfield East 25-13, 25-17; Metea Valley d. Plainfield South 25-14, 25-12; Waubonsie Valley d. St. Ignatius 25-18, 21-25, 25-14; Yorkville d. Bolingbrook 25-15; 25-14; Rosary d. Plainfield East 20-25, 25-13, 25-23; Batavia d. Plainfield South 20-25, 25-13, 25-23; St. Ignatius d. Rockford Auburn 25-14, 25-11; Neuqua Valley d. Yorkville 15-25, 25-20, 25-20; Waubonsie Valley d. Rockford 25-9, 25-20; Metea Valley d. Rosary 25-11, 25-20; Downers North d. Batavia 25-12, 24-26; 25-19

Saturday results -- Batavia d. Waubonsie Valley 25-14, 25-17; Downers North d. St. Ignatius 25-22, 25-19; Plainfield South d. Bolingbrook 25-14, 31-29; Yorkville d. Metea Valley 25-17, 27-25; Plainfield East d. Rockford 25-12, 25-15; Neuqua Valley d. Rosary 25-15, 23-25, 25-18; Plainfield South d. Rockford 25-11, 25-14; Waubonsie Valley d. Metea Valley 25-19, 25-23; St. Ignatius d. Rosary 25-16, 25-21; Batavia d. Yorkville 25-14, 23-25, 25-13; Plainfield East d. Bolingbrook 25-23, 20-25, 25-19; Downers North d. Neuqua Valley 18-25, 25-16, 25-16; Bolingbrook d. Rockford 25-21, 25-15; Metea Valley d. Rosary 25-20, 25-8; Waubonsie Valley d. St. Ignatius 25-23, 25-19; Plainfield East d. Plainfield South 27-25, 25-15; Neuqua Valley d. Yorkville 25-15, 28-30; 25-19; Downers North d. Batavia 27-25, 25-19.

All Tournament Team

Margareth Mahlke (DGN); Clare Delaplane (DGN); Jenna Garrett (Bat); Hannah Yaconis (Bat); Lauren Young (NV); Shannon Skryd (NV); Jenna Fosnacht (YVL); Bella Zeman (YVL); Cassie Chinn (WV); Jillienne Bennett (StIg); Mikaila Dowd (MV); Lauren Brummel (Ros).

Overall Metea Valley stats -- Aske (4 Aces, 10 Kills, 8 Digs); Samojedny (2 Aces and 12 Digs); Bass (9 Kills and 8 Blocks); Dowd (2 Aces, 15 Kills, 3 Blocks, and 13 Digs); Marks (2 Aces, 8 Kills, and 2 Blocks); Aitchison (2 Aces and 48 Assists); Herrmann MV (4 Aces, 6 Kills and 4 Blocks)

Harvard invite

Antioch d. Galena 22-25, 25-20, 15-13

Antioch d. Round Lake 25-13, 25-18

Antioch d. Mooseheart 25-12 25-10

Antioch d. Harvard 25-12, 25-10

Antioch d. Vernon Hills 26-24 26-24

Serving -- Ant: Frieson 10 aces, Moll 5 aces, Kramer 2 aces; Attacking -- Ant: Frieson 38 kills, Barr 36 kills, Kramer 18 kills, Weber 9 kills; Setting -- Ant: Frieson 46 assists, Moll 42 assists, Vettese 9 assists; Digs -- Ant: Vettese 55, Barr 16, Frieson 10; Blocks --Ant: Barr 8, Weber 8.

Prospect invitational

team results

1. South Elgin (4-1), 2. Palatine (4-1), 3. McHenry (3-2), 4. Maine East (3-2), 5. Prospect (1-4), Lake Park (0-5).

team scores

McHenry d. Lake Park 25-22, 25-11, Prospect d. Lake Park 25-20, 25-20, Maine East d. Lake Park 25-21, 25-23, South Elgin d. Lake Park 25-19, 22-25, 16-14, South Elgin d. McHenry 23-25, 25-18, 15-12, Maine East d. South Elgin 17-25, 26-24, 17-15, South Elgin d. Palatine 25-18, 25-13, Palatine d. McHenry 25-17, 25-20, Palatine d. Prospect 25-23, 25-23; Palatine d. Maine East 21-25, 25-20, 15-9, Maine East d. Prospect 25-16, 23-25, 15-9, McHenry d. Prospect 25-21, 22-25,15-6; Palatine d. Lake Park 25-18, 19-25, 15-13, South Elgin d. Prospect 25-23, 25-21, McHenry d. Maine East 25-17, 25-10

individual results

Attack: Pros: Cogan 23 kills, Petlak 22 kills, Meredith 21 kills, Cacini 20 kills, Palczynski 9 kills, Thomas 4 kills. Serving: Pros: Russo 5 aces, Thomas 4 aces, Farraday 3 aces. Setting: Pros: Russo 41 assists, Skaggs 28 assists. Digs: Pros: Thomas 60, Farraday 22. Blocks: Pros: Meredith 7, Petlak 4, Palczynski 2.

