Extra special win for Bryant, Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, in Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE -- There were two big story lines heading into Thursday night's Cubs-Brewers game at Miller Park: Jake Arrieta's return to the Cubs' pitching rotation and the race in the National League Central.

Arrieta gave the Cubs what they needed in his first game since he left his Labor Day start in Pittsburgh with a hamstring injury. He worked 5 innings against the Brewers, giving up 5 hits and 1 run. And the Cubs scored the ultimate victory, winning the game 5-3 in 10 innings.

Kris Bryant hit a 2-run homer off Oliver Drake to break a 3-3 tie.

The Brewers fans in the crowd of 35,114 at Miller Park got up to leave as Bryant rounded the bases, and the Cubs-fan majority cheered as their team reduced its magic number to 6 for winning the National League Central. The Cubs (85-67) increased their lead in the NL Central to 4½ games over the Brewers (81-72). A four-game sweep this weekend by the Cubs will clinch the division.

The teams went back and forth against each other's bullpens late The Brewers tied the game at 2-2 with a run in the seventh inning and went ahead in the eighth on a go-ahead single by Eric Thames of Justin Wilson. Domingo Santana doubled with one out and stole third base. Javier Baez tied it for the Cubs in the top of the ninth with an RBI single.

Arrieta wound up throwing 71 pitches, and the velocity on the fastball was good, especially early. He gave up a fourth-inning home run to Santana. Kyle Schwarber had given the Cubs a 1-0 lead the second with home run to left-center off Brewers starter Zach Davies. Anthony Rizzo singled a run home in the third.

Davies gave it a game effort on a night when the Brewers bullpen was in need of a rest He worked 7 innings, giving up 7 hits.

The Cubs were hoping for somewhere around 80 pitches for Arrieta.

"Let's see how the leg holds up," manager Joe Maddon said. "It would be great to get the full extent of the number of pitches he can throw. He feels good, but workouts are not like actual games, so we'll see how it plays out."

This series is big as it is, and the NL Central race would have been even tighter had not the Brewers blown a late lead Wednesday night in Pittsburgh.

Still, the Brewers are giving the defending world champions a big push.

"Every day you play this game you should feel pressed," Maddon said. "It should be about today all the time. We didn't get off to the start we'd like to gotten off to for a variety of different reasons. We have been playing in the second half.

"They've been a good team all year. I talked about them last year. I thought they were really ascending last year, also.

"It's good to be pressed. It's good to feel like you've got to do something. It should bring out the best in you. Personally, I like the competition. I believe our players do, also."

The St. Louis Cardinals are still lurking in the Central and always will remain the Cubs' chief rivals. But the Brewers are giving it a go.

"I do think rivalries have long history," said Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer. "Obviously, they (the Brewers) are a really fun young team, and they've played us really hard this year. For 2017, certainly.

"I think it has the potential to turn into something really fun. I think calling it that is hard just because I always think of rivalries as Cubs-Cardinals with more history. But for 2017, this certainly is. We have to play better against these guys. They've played great against us so far."