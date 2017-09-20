Breaking News Bar
 
Girls volleyball: Fillies go to 4-1 in MSL West

Daily Herald report

The Fillies kept their hoofs right off the pace in the Mid-Suburban West on Wednesday night.

Barrington's girls volleyball team improved to 4-1 with a 25-21, 22-25, 25-21 win at Conant.

The Fillies moved to within a half-game of Schaumburg (4-0) in the West with Fremd in third place at 3-1.

Leading Barrington (12-7) on attack were Andi Capel (9 kills, 3 aces, 10 digs), Bailey Madrzyk (11 kills, 1 ace), Paige Ramel (7 kills, 6 blocks) and Kate Shechtman (4 kills, 5 blocks).

Suzana Andrade de Oliveira (9 digs) led the back row while Tara Kozak (21 assists), Felicia Guagliardo (10 assists, 2 aces) set the attack,

Conant (5-13, 1-4) was on offense by Yuri Hara (7 kills, 15 digs) and Kristina Loznjakovic (6 kills, 8 assists).

Fiona Fennelly served 4 aces with 8 assists while Joanne Chi (11 digs) highlighted the back row.

Lane Tech d. Maine West: Lane Tech won 25-18, 25-21 at Maine West in the nonconference match. The Warriors (11-7, 2-1) resume CSL North play on Monday when Glenbrook North visits.

