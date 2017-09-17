QB controversy renewed? Bucs blow out Bears 29-7

Chicago Bears quarterback Mike Glennon (8) looks to pass the ball, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

TAMPA -- The Bears' 29-7 blowout loss to the Buccaneers in steamy Raymond James Stadium dropped the visitors to 0-2 and is sure to reinvigorate the clamoring for backup rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky to replace Mike Glennon.

Two of Glennon's 3 first-half turnovers turned into Tampa Bay touchdowns, including a pick-6 that put the Bears in a 23-0 hole.

Rookie running back Tarik Cohen, one of the few bright spots for the Bears, fumbled a punt inside his own 20-yard line that the Bucs also converted into another TD.

All that happened by the halfway point of the second quarter, and by halftime the Bears were hopelessly buried 26-0.

The Bears have now lost all eight of their September games in three seasons under coach John Fox. They had already been outscored in those games, 211-108, even before Sunday's disaster.

The Bucs scored first on Nick Folk's 42-yard field goal to cap the game's first possession.

The Bears' defense forced a three-and-out on the Bucs' next possession, but Cohen fumbled Bryan Anger's kick deep in his own end. The punt was short and dribbled inside the 20, where Cohen picked it up in a crowd but couldn't hold on. The Bucs recovered at the 13 and scored on the next play, a Jameis Winston-to-Mike Evans pass for a 10-0 lead.

Early in the second quarter, Glennon fumbled when sacked by Noah Spence, and Bucs linebacker Lavonte David recovered at the Bears' 35. Former Bears running back Jacquizz Rodgers' 1-yard TD put the Bucs up 17-0.

On the Bears' next possession, Glennon's telegraphed pass intended for Josh Bellamy was picked off by Robert McClain, who read the quarterback, jumped the route and scored on a 47-yard return.

Nick Folk's 50-yard field goal as time expired in the first half made it 26-0.

