Imrem: Dare we mention name of Chicago Bears' No. 2 QB?

The Chicago Bears' backup quarterback warms up before a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns.

Let's make a vow right here and now.

You, me, all Chicago Bears fans, the media, football agnostics and everyone else.

Let's not mention Kid QB's name again until he takes at least one snap in a real NFL game.

Who?

Him, you know, the Bears' rookie backup quarterback.

You need it spelled out?

I just vowed not to do that.

If he takes a single snap we can say his name. If he volunteers to play special teams and makes a tackle on a kickoff, we can say his name. If he does anything at all to make the stats sheet, we can say his name.

It's starting to look like that won't happen until … well, the over-under in Vegas is the end of Donald Trump's first term.

Heck, it might not even by the end of Trump's second term, if there is one.

John Fox didn't use his QB-in-waiting late in the Bears' 29-7 loss Sunday at Tampa Bay, indicating that the young man doesn't even exist in the coach's world.

Sure, he was the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft and the most popular player in town as the Bears' No. 2 quarterback.

But he still hasn't played anything other than exhibition games.

A good guess is that Fox is thinking if he wasn't replaced as coach during the Debacle by the Bay, Glennon shouldn't be replaced as quarterback either.

Fox said, "(Glennon) made some good throws, he hung in there, I don't think that loss was all about the quarterback."

Glennon, to his credit, was more candid after throwing 2 interceptions and losing a fumble in the first half.

"We didn't put ourselves in good position to win," he said. "That falls on me."

Many on social media clamored for Glennon to be benched in the second half, but others conceded that it would be unfair to put a rookie in the middle of a Dumpster fire.

Sarcasm was invented to point out some positives to take out of this loss.

• For starters, the Bears didn't let Florida's oppressive heat and humidity wear them down until after the opening kickoff.

• The Buccaneers were playing their first game of the season, and the Bears kept them from getting into sync until the game's first possession.

• Confusion didn't force the Bears to squander a timeout until after their first offensive play.

• Some want to dwell on Bears mistakes, but they committed a mere 4 turnovers and 5 penalties in the first half.

• The Bears averted being shut out with all of 1:43 to spare in the fourth quarter and could boast of holding Tampa to under 30 points.

If that's enough sarcasm for you, how about being blunt?

Fox would have executed cruel and unusual punishment by inserting a young quarterback into this Bears embarrassment.

Aaron Rodgers couldn't excel behind the Bears' bad, badly beaten and badly beaten up offensive line and with receivers dropping passes from Tampa to St. Petersburg.

Maybe the rookie QB finally will play next week at home against the Steelers … as if "finally" is the appropriate word this early in the season.

First, teammates are going to have to be better prepared for the kid as well as him being better prepared for them.

Until then, as Fox likes to say, "Mike Glennon is our quarterback."

And the backup isn't.

So let's vow not to say "Mitch Trubisky."

Oops, I just did.

This is harder not said than done.

