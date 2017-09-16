Breaking News Bar
 
Hendricks pitches Cubs past Cardinals

    Associated Press

 
Bruce Miles
 
 

Kyle Hendricks pitched 7⅔ innings of 6-hit, 1-run ball Saturday and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 at Wrigley Field.

With their fifth straight victory, the Cubs (82-66) moved 5 games ahead of the third-place Cardinals (77-71) in the National League Central, with second-place Milwaukee playing Saturday night.

Hendricks left the game in the eighth after giving up a two-out home run to Matt Carpenter. A southeast wind helped the ball, which was hit to left field.

The Cubs scored twice in the fourth, with Albert Almora Jr. and Ian Happ hitting RBI singles. Almora drove in the third run with a double in the fifth. He added a double in the seventh.

Addison Russell made it 4-1 in the eighth with a leadoff pinch homer. It was Russell's first game back from the disabled list.

