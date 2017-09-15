Cubs' Lackey, Contreras ejected in key game vs Cardinals

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher John Lackey, right, yells at home plate umpire Jordan Baker during the fifth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals Friday in Chicago. Baker ejected Lackey and Cubs catcher Willson Contreras from of the game. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, right, slams his mask down as home plate umpire Jordan Baker tosses him out of the game while St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter watches during the fifth inning Friday in Chicago. Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs lost both their starting pitcher and catcher to ejection Friday afternoon in a key game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Pitcher John Lackey became incensed with home-plate umpire Jordan Baker, who called a 2-2 pitch a ball with Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez at the plate in the top of the fifth inning. Lackey walked toward the plate and had words with Baker. Martinez hit an RBI single on the next pitch to give the Cardinals a 2-1 lead. As he ran in to back up the plate, Lackey yelled at Baker. He and Contreras both were ejected, and Contreras slammed his mask and helmet to the ground.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon replaced his battery with lefty Justin Wilson on the mound and Alex Avila behind the plate.

The Cubs entered the day 3 games ahead of both the Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers in the Nation League Central. Lackey entered the game with a record of 11-11 with a 4.65 ERA.

