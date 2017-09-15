Cubs' Lackey, Contreras ejected in key game vs Cardinals

The Chicago Cubs lost both their starting pitcher and catcher to ejection Friday afternoon in a key game against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Pitcher John Lackey became incensed with home-plate umpire Jordan Baker, who called a 2-2 pitch a ball with Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez at the plate in the top of the fifth inning. Lackey walked toward the plate and had words with Baker. Martinez hit an RBI single on the next pitch to give the Cardinals a 2-1 lead. As he ran in to back up the plate, Lackey yelled at Baker. He and Contreras both were ejected, and Contreras slammed his mask and helmet to the ground.
Cubs manager Joe Maddon replaced his battery with lefty Justin Wilson on the mound and Alex Avila behind the plate.
The Cubs entered the day 3 games ahead of both the Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers in the Nation League Central. Lackey entered the game with a record of 11-11 with a 4.65 ERA.
