Girls volleyball: Lakes tops Wauconda, adds to perfect start

The Lakes volleyball team keeps rolling.

With a 25-22, 25-16 sweep of Wauconda, the Eagles are now 13-0 overall and 2-0 in the Northern Lake County Conference.

Erica Grant led the Eagles with 9 kills, 2 blocks and 3 digs.

Kelli Rettig and Paule Ceneac each finished with 4 kills for Lakes while setter Devinn Bell had 14 assists.

For Wauconda, Sam Sasin and Nicole Carazo each had 3 kills while Jane Sakowicz had 7 digs and Sumer Olsen had 5 assists.

Wauconda is now 8-7 and 1-1 in the NLCC.

Grayslake North d. North Chicago: Grayslake North got its second win of the season (2-11) with a 25-12, 25-6 sweep of North Chicago.

Sara Rauch had 3 kills for the Knights while Lexie Baker finished with 6 assists and Erin McBriarty had 10 digs.

Highland Park d. Mundelein: Highland Park out-lasted Mundelein 17-25, 25-16, 25-22.

For Mundelein (7-11), Isabella Cartland had 12 kills and 7 digs. Hana Fakhoury added 14 digs and Faith Krabbe finished with 12 assists.

Grayslake Central d. Round Lake: Grayslake Central swept Round Lake, 25-11, 25-15 to move to 11-6 on the season. The Rams are 1-0 in the Northern Lake County Conference.

Cassidy Beshel had 6 kills for Central while setter Lizzie Twardock had 16 assists.