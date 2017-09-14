Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago Bulls sign former Maryland center Diamond Stone

  • Former Los Angeles Clippers center Diamond Stone, left, has signed a contract with the Chicago Bulls, who likely will try to develop him on their G-League team, the Windy City Bulls.

    Associated Press/2016 file

 
Daily Herald News Services

Former Maryland center Diamond Stone, who played only seven games for the Los Angeles Clippers last season, has signed with the Chicago Bulls, team officials announced Friday.

Terms of the contract were not disclosed, but it's likely that Stone will see G-League action with the Windy City Bulls unless he wins a roster spot in training camp.

Stone (6-11, 255) was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans with the 40th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and then traded to The L.A. Clippers. Last season Stone averaged 1.4 points in 3.4 minutes in seven games for the Clippers. He played in the NBA's developmental league for Santa Cruz (four games) and Salt Lake City (nine games), averaging 16.2 points and 7.0 rebounds in 21.7 minutes per game.

At Maryland, the former McDonald's all-American from Milwaukee, Wis., played one season, averaging 12.5 points and 5.4 rebounds in 23.1 minutes per game.

