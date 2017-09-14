Boys soccer: Lake County roundup

Warren 3, Lake Zurich 0: Cris Medina and Tommy Travelstead each had a goal and an assist for Warren, which improves to 7-4-1 on the season and 2-1 in the North Suburban Conference.

Goalie Hunter Baurbo had 2 saves for the Blue Devils.

Stevenson 6, Zion-Benton 2: Ryan McCrogen had a goal and 2 assists and Borler Wu had a goal and assist for Stevenson.

Antioch 4, Woodstock North 0: Krystian Nikolov had a goal and an assist to lead Antioch, which broke open its 1-0 halftime lead with 3 goals in the second half.

Nikolov now has 7 goals and 2 assists on the season as Antioch moved to 5-3-1 overall.

Lakes 7, Grant 0: Jeff Milostan, Daniel Stiegel and Andrew Gaetano each had 2 goals for Lakes.

Goalie Danny Wieczorek had his fifth shutout of the season with 6 saves.

Wauconda 1, North Chicago 0: Wauconda got the shutout in Northern Lake County Conference action.

Libertyville 5, Lake Forest 1: Libertyville's boys soccer team remained unbeaten after producing a 5-goal second half and defeating visiting Lake Forest 5-1 Thursday night in a North Suburban conference boys soccer match.

The Wildcats (6-0-1, 2-0) got a pair of goals from Ryan Wittenbrink (10 on the season), while Tanner Kelly, Evan Rasmussen and Will Powers scored the others.