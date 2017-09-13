Cubs ticket lottery now open for single postseason games

The Cubs will conduct a lottery for fans interested in purchasing single-game tickets to potential playoff games in the wild-card and NLDS rounds. Registration opened at noon Wednesday and closes at noon Tuesday, Sept. 19. John Starks | Staff Photographer/2016 file

Fans seeking single-game tickets to potential Chicago Cubs postseason games at Wrigley Field have from now until noon Tuesday, Sept. 19, to register for a random drawing to win a chance to purchase postseason tickets for a potential wild-card game and National League division series games.

Registration is at www.cubs.com/postseason, and here are the details as outlined by the Cubs:

• Deposit required: For the first time, fans also will be required to complete the online form and submit a one-time refundable deposit of $50 to verify authenticity of each entry to attend postseason games. The $50 deposit may be applied to the ticket purchase, if applicable, or will be refunded at the conclusion of the postseason.

• Notification: Applicants will be notified via email if they have been selected for a chance to purchase. Those who are randomly selected from all eligible registrants will have a one-time chance to purchase a maximum of four tickets, pending availability, among multiple available games. Tickets will be available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis.

• No guarantees: All registered fans who are not selected or do not complete a purchase for early postseason contests will remain eligible for selection if the Cubs advance to subsequent rounds. Fans may only purchase tickets once during the postseason. Being selected in a drawing does not guarantee the opportunity to purchase tickets to a postseason game.

"With fall baseball again within our reach, we will continue to offer our successful online registration and random drawing process to ensure as many Cubs fans as possible have the opportunity to purchase postseason tickets," said Cubs Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Colin Faulkner. "We have implemented a new refundable deposit this year as a safeguard to ensure those who register are Cubs fans wishing to attend these sought-after games. Given the tremendous demand, we encourage fans to register today and purchase quickly if their name is selected."

•Registration rules: Full terms and conditions are available at www.cubs.com/postseason.