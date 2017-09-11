Bears place receiver Kevin White on IR list with fractured scapula

Chicago Bears wide receiver Kevin White runs after a catch during Sunday's loss to Atlanta at Soldier Field. White had just two catches Sunday before leaving the game due to injury. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

Bears wide receiver Kevin White will be placed on injured reserve with a fractured scapula that he suffered in Sunday's season opener.

He could return later in the season, but there's a chance White will miss the entire season due to the fracture in his shoulder, leaving him with having played just five games in three years since he was the seventh overall NFL draft pick in 2015.

White missed his rookie season after having surgery for stress fractures in his left shin. He played the first four games last season (19 receptions for 187 yards) until suffering a fractured fibula and high ankle sprain in his left leg.

In Sunday's opening game for the Bears, White had 2 catches for 6 yards before he was injured in the second half of the team's 23-17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

