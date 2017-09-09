Girls volleyball: St. Viator, Wheeling perfect at invites

St. Viator's girls volleyball team entered the double-digit zone for wins on Saturday following its championship at the West Chicago Tournament.

The Lions went 5-0 to improve their overall record to 12-4, defeating Dundee-Crown, Bartlett, Larkin, Elgin and Dundee-Crown again (25-15, 25-19) in the title match.

The Lions' serving game produced several points, getting big numbers in aces from Catherine Hickey (11), Michaela Mueller (11), Kaylee Liberty (10) and Carrie Leazer (8).

Hickey led the Lions on attack with 56 kills, followed by Kate Nottoli (33) and Liberty (15).

Mueller handed out 96 assists from 297 sets while Leazer had 5 and Taylor Pfaller 4.

Leazer collected a team-high 64 digs and Hickey had 31.

Wheeling goes 5-0: Wheeling (11-8) took first place (5-0) at the Round Lake Invite, winning four matches in two sets and taking a 19-25, 25-12, 15-13 win over Waukegan.

The Wildcats were led on attack by Nosa Igiehon (17 kills, 7 blocks), Remy Jankowski (24 kills, 12 digs, 6 aces), Rugile Jaciunas (21 kills, 3 aces) and Nicole Nguyen (12 kills, 53 digs).

Jazymn Veloso collected 66 digs and 4 aces while Grace Zambrano served 6 aces. Olivia Walker had 16 digs.

Meadows takes third: Rolling Meadows (5-10) went 3-2 and took third place out of six teams at the Lisle Invite.

The Mustangs posted two-set wins over Evergreen Park, Lisle and Wheaton Academy and were led on attack by Eleanor Errico (30 kills), Natalie Klancnik (22), Leticia Avellaneda (15), Elise Kowalski (14) and Natalie Anderson (14).

Klancnik also delivered 39 assists and Mallory King 38.

Errico's 12 blocks led the way while Macie Robinson was tops in digs with 57 followed by Klancnik (30), Kowalski (23), Caroline Slowik (16), Anderson (14) and Errico (13).

Leyden nets fourth: Leyden took fourth place in its own invite, getting wins over Conant (23-25, 25-20, 15-12) a and Taft 25-20, 25-20.

Joliet West took first place followed by Lane Tech, Willowbrook, Leyden, Conant. and Taft.

Top performers for the Eagles were senior right side hitter Camryn McGee (17 kills, 4 aces), junior outside hitter Kim Silva (10 kills), junior outside hitter Destiny Corral (21 kills, 4 aces) and senior setter Andrea Horvath (52 assists).

Conant went 2-3 in the tourney, notching wins over Lane Tech (24-26 25-21, 15-14) and Willowbrook (25-22, 25-15).