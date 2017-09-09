Girls volleyball: Dundee-Crown takes 2nd at West Chicago

The Dundee-Crown girls volleyball team took second place Saturday at the West Chicago Pass, Set, Spike Tournament.

The Chargers defeated Larkin, Bartlett and West Chicago in pool play but lost to St. Viator, the same team that then beat D-C in the title match 25-15, 25-19.

Irene Martin had 27 kills, 29 digs and 4 aces to lead D-C (4-7) in the tournament.

Also contributing for the Chargers were Jenna Thelen (24 kills, 5 aces, 4 blocks), Jenna Brown (11 kills, 42 assists, 20 digs, 9 aces), Claire Muhvic (11 kills, 34 assists, 23 digs, 8 aces, 3 blocks), Tarrah Kamp (10 kills), Melanie Bergman (7 kills, 4 blocks), Zoe Sitarz (28 digs, 6 aces) and Carolyn Ptaszek (22 digs, 8 aces).