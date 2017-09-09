Breaking News Bar
 
Girls swimming: St. Viator takes top honors in own invitational

Daily Herald report

St. Viator's girls swimming team earned the top finish in the nine-team invitational it hosted Saturday.

The Lions won with 345 points, ahead of runner-up Mother McAuley and third-place Prospect.

Relays were a strength for St. Viator, as coach Sam Wilcher's foursomes finished second in the medley relay, second in the 200 free relay and third in the 400 free relay.

Lions senior Ashley Altieri won the 50 free in 26.65, just ahead of Prospect freshman Jackie Vierneisel (26.67).

St. Viator had a double individual winner in junior Hannah Higginson, who was tops in the 100 fly (1:00.92) and the 100 breaststroke (1:10.28), and the Lions got a 2-3 placement from Rita Battin and Jayne Bottarini in the 100 free.

Prospect had the winning 200 free relay as Erin Danielewicz, Amanda Baenke, Kaitlin Sattley and Katie Mueller finished in 1:46.94.

Elk Grove's top finish came in the 100 fly, where freshman Natalie Wlodarz was third in 1:03.93.

Barrington d. Evanston: The visiting Fillies used their impressive dual-meet lineup to claim a 141-45 victory.

In three individual events, Barrington was able to net 1-2-3 finishes.

In the 200 free, Maggie Emary was tops in 1:55.30, ahead of teammates Bridget O'Leary and Becca Galovich.

In the 500 free, O'Leary won in 5:15.63, with Maria Pritchett and Addy Reader finishing 2-3.

And in the 100 breaststroke, Ally Penrod finished in 1:06.22, just ahead of Catherine Kitzman (1:06.53) and Olivia Gawronski (1:10.84).

