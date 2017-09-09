Breaking News Bar
 
Prep Sports
updated: 9/9/2017 8:22 PM

Boys soccer: Wins for Conant, Wheeling and Buffalo Grove

  • Conant's Eduardo Dorado and Schaumburg goalie Grant Behrens collide, which resulted in Behrens leaving the game at Conant on Saturday.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Conant's Harris Dibek and Schaumburg's Patrick Michalowski battle for the ball in the first half Saturday at Conant.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Conant's boys soccer team claimed a 5-0 victory over visiting Schaumburg on Saturday afternoon in a Mid-Suburban West matchup.

Sota Ono and Eduardo Dorado both scored twice for the Cougars, who led 4-0 at the half, and Mateusz Pasula also had a goal.

Wheeling 5, Jacobs 4: The Wildcats withstood 3 second-half goals to claim a tight nonconference victory.

Noal Melick scored twice and assisted on 1 goal for Jacobs (4-4).

Buffalo Grove 2, Lake Forest 1: Manny Mazariegos had a first-half goal and Kyle Adams scored in the second half to lift the host Bison in nonconference play.

