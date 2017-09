Boys soccer: Lake County roundup

Grayslake North 2, Richmond-Burton 1: Omar Cordova scored both of Grayslake North's goals.

"Omar played great on both sides of the ball today," Grayslake North coach Adam DeCaluwe said.

Round Lake 3, Zion-Benton 1: Jesus Ramos had 2 goals for Round Lake while goalie Johnny Campa had 3 saves

Prairie Ridge 3, Grayslake Central 1: Austin Rockel scored on an assist by Jack Spaulding for Grayslake Central. Greg Madjarov had 6 saves for the Rams.