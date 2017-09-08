Bears rookie QB Trubisky confident he earned No. 2 status

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) has a simple approach to winning the confidence of his teammates: "Every time I go out there, I try to make everyone better and have fun." Associated Press

Mitch Trubisky wouldn't say he expected Wednesday's promotion to No. 2 on the depth chart, but the Bears quarterback of the future believes he has earned it.

"I worked really hard," said Trubisky. "I played pretty well in the preseason games and just continue to work and show that I'm prepared."

In addition to his 106.2 preseason passer rating, Trubisky believes he has the "it" factor.

"I kind of feel that," he said. "It's just how you carry yourself and how you respect your teammates, and in return they respect you as well. I just go out there and give everything I got. I think my teammates know that and I think they know that I have a lot of love for them and I love playing this game.

"Every time I go out there, I try to make everyone better and have fun. That's really the important thing for me, and I think they see that and they respond to that."

While that maturity may not have been apparent when Trubisky first walked into Halas Hall, it didn't take long for the first-round draft pick to demonstrate his precociousness.

"Just how he conducted himself," coach John Fox said. "Sometimes from a maturity standpoint, you don't really know what you're getting. I can experience that with three sons that are in their 20s.

"As coaches, we saw the tenacity with which he goes about it and the maturity with which he prepares. Then there's just kind of an 'it' factor in how you relate to people around you and how people feed off you that I think was pretty evident early, too."

Ultimate test:

Coach John Fox believes the Bears' defensive front seven could be a strength this season, and he's eager to see it play out.

Sunday should be a good indicator against an Atlanta Falcons offense that may be the NFL's best.

"I'd rather kind of show it and not talk about it," Fox said. "I think well-done beats well-said. That's why we get to line up and play. This group works really hard. … This isn't some kind of a novelty that they're working hard to get better, and I think they're excited for the test on Sunday."

Youth is served:

In its NFL preview issue, Sports Illustrated ranked defensive lineman Jaye Howard the eighth-best player on the Bears' roster. But Howard didn't make the team. The Bears considered Jonathan Bullard, the 2016 third-round pick out of Florida, and preseason standout Roy Robertson-Harris more valuable.

"The emergence of those players, that's exciting to see," general manager Ryan Pace said. "They're good young players. Both of them are explosive. I couldn't be happier with their development. I think you've got to credit (defensive line coach) Jay Rodgers a lot for those two guys, because I think they're set for big years for us."

Injury status:

Guard Kyle Long (ankle), wide receiver Markus Wheaton (finger) and outside linebacker Pernell McPhee (knee) were again limited at practice.

All three are listed as "questionable" for Sunday's game, meaning, theoretically, there's a 50-50 chance they'll play. In reality, there appears to be almost no chance Long or Wheaton will play. McPhee is expected to play, but his snaps will be monitored and limited.

Cornerback Prince Amukamara (ankle) remained out of practice and is listed as doubtful. Kyle Fuller, who missed last season with a knee injury, is expected to start in his place. Fuller, the team's 2014 first-round pick, started 30 games in his first two seasons.

Outside linebacker Sam Acho (ankle), defensive end Jonathan Bullard (glute) and cornerback Sherrick McManis (hamstring) were all full participants at practice and will play Sunday.

