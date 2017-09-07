Girls tennis scoreboard: Thursday, Sept. 7, results

GRAYSLAKE CENTRAL 7, ROUND LAKE 0

Singles -- No. 1: Boucek (GC) d. Arteagan6-0, 6-0; No. 2: Falconi (GC) d. Albor 6-0, 6-0; No. 3: Smith (GC) d. Sepulveda 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles -- No. 1: Reddy/Tolentino (GC) d. T. Rodriguez/C. Rodriguez 6-0, 6-1; No. 2: O'Keefe/Mussay (GC) d. Ortiz/Gomez 6-0, 6-0; No. 3: Bloede/Joo (GC) d. P. Morales/A. Morales 6-4, 6-1; No. 4: Varma/Swierczer (GC) d. Espino/Galvez 6-2, 6-1.

*

STEVENSON 7, MUNDELEIN 0

Singles -- No. 1: Taylor (Stev) d. Alviar 6-1, 6-1; No. 2: Kolli (Stev) d. Walter 6-0, 6-0; No. 3: Rand (Stev) d. Wilson 6-0, 6-0

Doubles -- No. 1: Harvey/Ferdman (Stev) d. Edquiban/Hyde 6-2, 6-4; No. 2: Burger/Glaser (Stev) d. Park/Brua 6-1, 6-2; No. 3: Singh/Ma (Stev) d. Heraty/Vides 6-0, 6-0; No. 4: Lefar/Yellapantula (Stev) d. Gomez/Gonzalez 6-1, 6-0.

*

ANTIOCH 4, WOODLANDS ACADEMY 2

Singles -- No. 1: Neville (Ant) d. Hurthen 6-0. 6-1; No. 2: Ward (Ant) d. Kerns 6-0, 6-0; No. 3: Lawrence (Ant) d. Sander 6-4, 6-0.

Doubles -- No. 1: Morris/Danton (WA) d. Palm/McNaughton 6-1, 6-0; No. 2: Corey/Regaldo (Ant) d. Albertson/Kneeland d. 7-5, 4-6, 13-11, ; No. 3: Scalise/Ricketts (WA) d. Fisher/Good 6-0, 6-3.

*

WAUCONDA 4, LAKES 3

Singles -- No. 1: Heuser (Lks) d. Hackman 6-3, 6-4; No. 2: Bilancia (Wauc) d. Monson 6-1, 6-2; No. 3: Humpa (Lks) d. Bonefas 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles -- No. 1: Hausherr/Splingaire (Wauc) d. Jozwik/Variay 1-6, 6-4, 6-3; No. 2: Grolmes/Jones (Lks) d. Giever/Lewandowski 6-3, 6-2; No. 3: Batson/Khan (Wauc) d. Magee/Saraiya 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (6); No. 4: Jurcisin/Ortiz (Wauc) d. Martinez/Gilliland 6-0, 6-3,

*

EVANSTON 7, VERNON HILLS 0

Singles -- No. 1: Gancharova (Evst) d. Bilkey 6-0, 6-0; No. 2: Knoght (Evst) d. Oppenheim 6-1, 6-2; No. 3: Abushivich (Evst) d. Parande 7-5, 6-3

Doubles -- No. 1: Connor/Hedges (Evst) d. Pacer/Przybylo 6-3, 6-1; No. 2: Magid/Hayes (Evst) d. Hansen/Choudry 6-0, 6-0; No. 3: Damopoulod/Tibet (Evst) d. Li/Vaswani 6-0, 6-1; No. 4: Eckman/Flint (Evst) d. Rogers/Amjafi 6-1, 6-2

*

Wheaton Warrenville South 7, Glenbard North 0

Singles -- No.1: Choi (WWS) d. Hills 6-2, 6-1; No.2: Orlove (WWS) d. Mondlock 6-2, 6-0; No.3: Hawkins (WWS) d. Nguyen 6-4, 2-6, 7-5.

Doubles -- No.1: Dreyer/Mossman (WWS) d. Eng/Raval 6-1, 6-2; No.2: Mosser/Stanatapoulos (WWS) d. Medina/Sterinsky 4-6, 6-2, 6-0; No.3: Kroeze/Westrich (WWS) d. Chan/Tran 6-2, 6-4; No.4: Nicholson/Fay (WWS) d. Boland/Nguyen 6-0, 6-4.

*

buffalo grove 5, rolling meadows 2

Singles -- No.1: Takao (BG) d. Weingart 6-0, 6-0; No.2: Prus (BG) d. Grant 6-2, 6-1; No.3: Zielinski (RM) d. Kugler 7-5, 6-4.

Doubles -- No.1: Ignatova/Boyd (BG) d. Abernethy/Sheridan 6-0, 6-1; No.2: Sterker/Royz (BG) d. Rabottini/Soto 6-3, 7-5; No.3: Yuan/Lee (BG) d. Bahena/Differding 6-2, 6-1; No.4: Hickey/McGinn (RM) d. Morgan/Matlag 6-1, 7-6 (4).

*

Conant 7, Hoffman estates 0

Singles -- No.1: Mahajn (Con) d. Kasmer 6-1, 6-2; No.2: Lakshminarayanan (Con) d. Patel 6-4, 6-0; No.3: Ayyah (Con) d. Amir 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles -- No.1: Park/Yoon (Con) d. Hill/Patel 6-0, 6-1; No.2: Zorrila/Harigovind (Con) d. M. Shah/N. Shah 7-6, 6-0; No.3: Siddiqvi/Viswanthan (Con) d. Avdi/Raval 6-0, 6-2; No.4: Cheruvu/Muthukumer (Con) d. P. Shah/Thakkar 6-0, 6-0.

*

hersey 7, wheeling 0

Singles -- No.1: Magnuson (Hers) d. Nguuyen 6-0, 6-0; No.2: Hemenway (Hers) d. Miller 6-2, 6-0; No.3: Smarcaynski (Hers) d. Lucas 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles -- No.1: Klis/Ferris (Hers) d. Murphy/Escobar 6-2, 6-4; No.2: BodaPati/Spulbr (Hers) d. Garcia-Santiago/Guaman 6-3, 5-7, 6-4; No.3: Krueger/Kot (Hers) d. Kalli/Diaz 6-0, 6-0; No.4: Silva/Nowak (Hers) d. Contreras/Pio 6-1, 6-2.

*

prospect 5, elk grove 2

Singles -- No.1: Vujanic (EG) d. Cooper 6-0, 6-0; No.2: Oda (EG) d. Steffen 6-0, 6-1; No.3: McNally (Pros) d. Calderon 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles -- No.1: Stanford/Whitebloom (Pros) d. Szull/Choporis 6-0, 6-1; No.2: Kelly/Paul (Pros) d. Bhasuer/Kostopoulos 6-0, 6-1; No.3: Kubiz/Walsh (Pros) d. Valera/Murugasan 6-1, 6-2; No.4: Getmanchuk/Kloser (Pros) d. A.Patel/J.Patel 6-1, 6-0.

