Girls swimming: Conant steps up against Rolling Meadows

Aly Wooley and Megumi Komoto both won a pair of individual races in helping Conant's girls swim team past host Rolling Meadows 121-65 on Thursday in Mid-Suburban League competition.

Wooley, a senior, was tops in the 50-yard freestyle (26.38) and the 100 free (57.32). Komoto, a freshman, took the 200 IM in 2:19.91 and the 100 fly in 1:00.70.

Rolling Meadows got a 1-2 finish in diving from Amelia Bogdal and Zaya Batbaatar.

Hersey d. Schaumburg: Senior Olivia Kusio led the way with wins in the 100 free (55.30) and 100 breast (1:10.97) as the host Huskies rolled to a 139.5-45.5 decision.

Other winners for Hersey included Claire Fink (200 free), Shannon Blumenfeld (200 IM), Claire Lutz (50 free), Madeline Bovino (diving), Bianca Teves (100 fly) and Maddie Irvine (500 free).

Hana Mollin took top honors for the Saxons in the 100 back (1:02.15).

Buffalo Grove d. Hoffman Estates: The host Bison pulled out a close win in the meet-opening medley relay, then finished with another win in the meet-ending 400 free relay in a 115-68 victory.

Emily Schulstad and Rachel Hanna were both double individual winners for Buffalo Grove, Schulstad taking the 50 free and 100 back, and Hanna claiming the 200 IM and 100 breast.

Hoffman Estates' Renata Widelak won the 100 fly and teammate Benita Varanauskaite won the 100 free; they joined Sunny Park and Abigail Fuscone for a victory in the 200 free relay.

Barrington d. Prospect: The host Fillies gave another tour de force performance in topping the Knights 118-49.

Barrington won every event and got at least a 1-2 finish in all three of the relays.

Ally Penrod was especially strong in the sprint freestyles, winning the 50 in 24.62 and the 100 in 53.12.

Nicole Barcroft also had a stellar winning effort in diving (202.30) for Barrington.

Fremd d. Wheeling: The host Vikings came away with a 102-65 victory.

Fremd coach Andrew Kittrell liked what he saw in a good race between teammates Lauren Streitmatter and Marie Grzybek in the 100 fly (both clocking 1:05s) and from Anna Miller in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.21).

Wheeling's Meghan Hergert was a winner in the 100 free in 58.26.