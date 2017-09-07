Former Cubs and Yankees manager Gene Michael dies at 79

This is an Aug. 21, 1990, file photo showing New York Yankees general manager Gene Michael at a press conference in New York. Gene Michael, the slick-fielding shortstop nicknamed Stick who went on to manage the Yankees and then as a front-office executive built a power than won four World Series titles in a five-year span, died Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. He was 79.

Chicago Cubs manager Gene Michael kicks at the dirt after losing an argument with an umpire during game with the San Diego Padres in Chicago, July 24, 1986.

NEW YORK -- Former Yankees shortstop, manager and executive Gene Michael, who also managed the Cubs for two seasons, has died at 79.

Michael had a heart attack and died Thursday, according to the Yankees.

Michael was a slick-fielding infielder who went on to manage the Yankees. Later, as a front-office executive under George Steinbrenner, he built a team that won four World Series titles in five years. He managed the Cubs in 1986 and 1987.

At 6-foot-2 and about 180 pounds in his playing days, Michael was nicknamed Stick. He hit just .229 with 15 home runs in 10 seasons. Seven were with the Yankees from 1968-74, one of the worst eras in team history.

He made a far bigger impact during two terms as manager and two as general manager. He helped assemble the Derek Jeter-led clubs that won World Series titles in 1996 and from 1998 to 2000. He remained a key adviser to current general manager Brian Cashman.