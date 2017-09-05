Girls volleyball: Sterrett's 20 kills help Schaumburg past Hersey

hello

Senior Morgan Sterrett put down 20 kills and had 15 digs as Schaumburg's girls volleyball team defeated 13-time defending Mid-Suburban League East champion Hersey 13-25, 25-22, 25-22 at the Ken Carter Gymnasium in Arlington Heights on Tuesday night.

Junior setter Michelle Candotti handed out 27 assists and also had 5 digs for the Saxons (4-4).

Dana Kiszkowski added 7 digs for Schaumburg, which was led in blocks by Kiszkowski (4), Candotti (3), Ari Doroskin (3) and Maia Gibbs (2).

The Huskies (6-2) were led on attack Kati Kaburov (27-30 12 kills), JulietteVandenherik (14-15, 10 kills) and Alessia Olhava (14-16 6 kills) while Emma Strozewski set the offense (86-88, 31 assists).

Molly Twohig led the back row with 20 digs followed by Amy Morgan (11) and Olhava (9). Janine Boyan and Kaburov each had 3 blocks for Hersey. Kaburov served 3 aces.

Wheeling d. Fremd: Nosa Igiehon and Ellie Welter both had 5 kills for Wheeling (6-7) while Jessica Janowski added 3 as host Wheeling posted a 25-23, 25-22 triumph over the defending MSL champs.

Top servers for Wheeling were Jazmyn Veloso (12-12,1 ace), Janowski (10-11, 1 ace) and Rugile Jaciunas (11-11, 2 aces) while Janowski set the attack (62-62, 20 assists). Nicole Nguyen led the Wildcats' back row with 15 digs while Veloso had 12.

Jess Rizzo (7 kills), Jess Mazur (5 kills) and Grace Grubb (3 kills) led Fremd (3-4) which received 11 assists from setter Sarah Straup. Mazur, Julianne Tangney and Heidi Sayra each had 2 blocks.

Barrington d. Prospect: Visiting Barrington improved to 6-3 with a 19-25, 25-22, 25-23 win.

Susana Andrade de Oliveira (15 digs, 3 aces), Andi Capel (7 kills, 11 points), Bailey Madrzyk (7 kills), Peyton Tilly (6 kills). Tara Kozak (9 assists) and Felicia Guagluardo (9 assists, 1 ace) helped lead the Fillies.

Grace Cacini (7 kills), Emma Cogan (7 kill) and Meghan Meredith (5 kills) led the attack for Prospect (0-4) which was set by Gianna Russo (11 assists) and Sarah Skaggs (11 assists).

Palatine d. Elk Grove: Haley Holz (15 kills, 1 ace, 7 digs, 1 block), Beverly Ryan (6 kills), Emily Campe (4 kills, 2 digs 1 block) and Sarah Haddad (2 kills, 6 aces, 3 digs) led the attack for visiting Palatine (5-2) in a 25-10, 25-11 MSL crossover win.

Allison Aldag (26 assists, 1 ace, 5 digs) set the offense while Amanda Delio (10 digs, 1 ace) and Katie Lindert (7 digs) paced the back row.

Leading the attack for Elk Grove (1-7) were Emma Slattery (3 kills) and Jessica Deering (2). Megan Murray had 10 digs and an ace.

Conant d. Rolling Meadows: Ania Baker put down 9 kills and Yuri Hara added 7 as visiting Conant (2-6) posted a 17-25, 25-22, 25-17 MSL crossover win.

Fiona Fennelly had 9 assists and Kristina Loznjakovic added 6. The Cougars' back row was led by Joanne Cho (10 digs) and Amanda Klingsporn (8) and Hara (8).

Eleanor Errico's 13 kills led Meadows (2-7) which also received 8 from Leticia Avellaneda and 6 from Natalie Anderson. Elise Kowalski had 4 kills and was 14-of-14 serving while Mallory King served 14-of-15 with 2 aces and also handed out 29 assists. Ashley Dawson was 13-of-13 serving with 2 aces. Macie Robinson collected a match-high 17 digs.

Marian Catholic d. St. Viator: Visiting Marian Catholic posted a 22-25, 26-24, 25-20 East Suburban Catholic Conference victory over the Lions (6-4, 0-1), who were led on attack by Catherine Hickey (45-49, 17 kills), Kendall Claffey (34-37 11 kills) and Kate Nottoli (12-12, 4 kills).

Michaela Mueller was 17-of-18 serving with 5 aces and was 113-of-114 setting with 35 assists.

Carrie Leazer led the back row with 25 digs while Mueller had 10 along with 2 blocks.