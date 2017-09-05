Boys soccer: Late goal lifts Stevenson past Lakes

Luka Lezhava scored the tiebreaking goal off an assist from Steven O'Reilly with five minutes left, and Stevenson's boys soccer team edged visiting Lakes 2-1 in a nonconference match Tuesday night.

Hunter Tam finished an assist from Alem Duatocic for the Patriots' first goal. Ethan Kalis made 8 saves in net for Stevenson (4-2).

Lakes (4-2) scored when Andrew Gataeno knocked in what Eagles coach Kevin Kullby called a "Beckham-like" direct kick from 25 yards out with about 10 minutes left in the first half.

Lakes goalie Danny Wieczorek had 10 saves in the game.

Grayslake Central 2, Warren 1: Austin Rockel forced a turnover late in the second half and slotted a ball across the box for Seb Hinestrosa to fire home the game-winner, as the host Rams prevailed in nonconference action.

It was the first win of the season for Grayslake Central (1-0-2). Warren fell to 5-3.

Jack Kulis scored just over midway through the first half for the Rams by chipping the Warren keeper from distance, before Warren's Tommy Travelstead netted the equalizer shortly before halftime off an assist from Mike Bassier.

Grayslake Central's Daniel Orozco nearly had a follow-up effort go in about midway through the second half but was denied by a Warren defender's stop on the goal line.

"We were coming off a full week without games, so it was good to see that the boys came out ready to play," Rams coach Tom Hamilton said. "We did a nice job of applying quick pressure on the ball today, and I thought this was our best effort both in terms of our spacing in possession and getting options forward quickly in attack. We were especially pleased to see some players step up big for us who haven't seen many match minutes yet, so we learned that we can count on our depth moving forward."

Warren keeper Hunter Faurbo had 8 saves.

McHenry 3, Grant 0: The host Warriors did all of their scoring in the first half of the nonconference match.

Mundelein 2, Lake Forest 0: Bryan Alba and Armando Rosiles scored in the second half to lift the visiting Mustangs to the North Suburban victory.

Kenny Adiyiah and Camden Kowalski had assists, and Mundelein goalie Chris Villasenor made 2 saves.

Grayslake North 3, Johnsburg 1: Matt Heery, Angel Uriostegui and Nick Kloczkowski scored for the Knights in the nonconference match.

Logan Holevas and Uriostegui had assists for Grayslake North (4-3).

"We were happy with our first half as we moved the ball quickly and efficiently, getting forward and creating chances early and often," said coach Adam DeCaluwe, whoser Knights led 2-0 at halftime. "In the second half, Johnsburg came out with energy and a desire to fight back, and we were caught on a set piece."

After the Skyhawks pulled within one goal, Kloczkowski finished a chance off a cross from Uriostegui with about five minutes left.

Grayslake North keeper Tyler Clausen made 5 saves.