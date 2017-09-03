Langford among three Chicago Bears waived; 3 new players join roster

Running back Jeremy Langford (33) is no longer a member of the Chicago Bears. The former fourth-round draft pick was waived Sunday by the Bears. Associated Press

The Bears have waived former Michigan State running back Jeremy Langford, their fourth-round draft pick from 2015 and a starter last year before rookie Jordan Howard won the job with a breakout season,

In all, the Bears have acquired three players via waivers Sunday afternoon, and have waived two other players with Langford.

Joining the Bears roster:

• Wide receiver Tre McBride, who played nine games over two season with Tennessee. McBride (6-0, 210-pounds), had 196 career receptions at William & Mary.

• Former Virginia running back Taquan Mizzell, who was waived by Baltimore. Mizzell (5-10, 185 pounds) led the Ravens in receiving and rushing during the preseason.

• Long snapper Andrew DePaola, who played 48 games for Tampa Bay.

In addition to Langford, the Bears released tight end Ben Braunecker and long snapper Jeff Overbaugh.

• Bob LeGere will have more on the Bears; 53-man roster and practice squad unit later today at dailyherald.com.