Lackey comes through as Cubs win fifth straight game

John Lackey pitched 7 shutout innings for the Chicago Cubs on Friday as they won their fifth straight game, a 2-0 victory over the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field.
Lackey retired the final 16 batters he faced and gave up 3 hits overall.
The Cubs improved to 74-60 with the win.
Javier Baez provided more exciting play to give the Cubs a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third. Baez led off with a walk and moved to second on Lackey's sacrifice bunt. After Ben Zobrist flied out, Baez scored from second base on Kyle Schwarber's swinging-bunt single that Braves pitcher Mike Foltynewicz fielded near the third-base line.
The Cubs added a run in the fourth. Anthony Rizzo led off with a double, and he scored on Ian Happ's single to right-center.
• Follow Bruce's Cubs and baseball reports on Twitter @BruceMiles2112.