Lackey comes through as Cubs win fifth straight game

Javier Baez of the Chicago Cubs slides safely into home plate past Atlanta catcher Kurt Suzuki in the third inning Friday. Baez scored from second on a swinging-bunt single. Associated Press

John Lackey pitched 7 shutout innings for the Chicago Cubs on Friday as they won their fifth straight game, a 2-0 victory over the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field.

Lackey retired the final 16 batters he faced and gave up 3 hits overall.

The Cubs improved to 74-60 with the win.

Javier Baez provided more exciting play to give the Cubs a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third. Baez led off with a walk and moved to second on Lackey's sacrifice bunt. After Ben Zobrist flied out, Baez scored from second base on Kyle Schwarber's swinging-bunt single that Braves pitcher Mike Foltynewicz fielded near the third-base line.

The Cubs added a run in the fourth. Anthony Rizzo led off with a double, and he scored on Ian Happ's single to right-center.

