updated: 9/1/2017 4:09 PM

Lackey comes through as Cubs win fifth straight game

  • Javier Baez of the Chicago Cubs slides safely into home plate past Atlanta catcher Kurt Suzuki in the third inning Friday. Baez scored from second on a swinging-bunt single.

    Associated Press

 
Bruce Miles
 
 

John Lackey pitched 7 shutout innings for the Chicago Cubs on Friday as they won their fifth straight game, a 2-0 victory over the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field.

Lackey retired the final 16 batters he faced and gave up 3 hits overall.

The Cubs improved to 74-60 with the win.

Javier Baez provided more exciting play to give the Cubs a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third. Baez led off with a walk and moved to second on Lackey's sacrifice bunt. After Ben Zobrist flied out, Baez scored from second base on Kyle Schwarber's swinging-bunt single that Braves pitcher Mike Foltynewicz fielded near the third-base line.

The Cubs added a run in the fourth. Anthony Rizzo led off with a double, and he scored on Ian Happ's single to right-center.

• Follow Bruce's Cubs and baseball reports on Twitter @BruceMiles2112.

