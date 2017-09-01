Images: Chicago Cubs over the Atlanta Braves, 2-0

See action from the Chicago Cubs' 2-0 win over the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field in Chicago Friday afternoon.
Chicago Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber makes a diving catch during the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field in Chicago Friday.
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, who has been on the disabled list since August 11 with a pulled hamstring, works out at Wrigley Field in Chicago Friday morning.
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher John Lackey delivers during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field in Chicago Friday.
Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant leaves his feet to makes a throw to first for an out on a slow infield ground ball against the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field in Chicago Friday.
Javier Baez of the Chicago Cubs scores from second after Kyle Schwarber beat out an infield ground ball at first during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field in Chicago Friday.
Kyle Schwarber of the Chicago Cubs beats out an infield ground ball that allowed Javier Baez to score from second during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field in Chicago Friday.
Javier Baez of the Chicago Cubs slides past Atlanta Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki while scoring from second, after Kyle Schwarber beat out an infield ground ball at first during the third inning at Wrigley Field in Chicago Friday.
Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ right catches a fly ball as right fielder Jason Heyward avoids a collision during the fourth inning of Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
Chicago Cubs second baseman Ben Zobrist fields a ground ball on a ninth-inning double play during the team's 2-0 victory over the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field in Chicago Friday.
Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon, middle, congratulates first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) and Chicago Cubs closer Wade Davis (71) following the team's 2-0 victory over the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field in Chicago Friday.
Chicago Cubs closer Wade Davis delivers a pitch during the ninth inning as he earns the save in a 2-0 victory over the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field in Chicago Friday.
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Brian Duensing gets one out in the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field in Chicago Friday.
Left to right, Chicago Cubs infielders Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez, Ben Zobrist and Kris Bryant chat during a pitching change at Wrigley Field in Chicago Friday.
Ben Zobrist of the Chicago Cubs puts the ball in play against the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field in Chicago Friday.
Anthony Rizzo of the Chicago Cubs scores the team's second run on a base hit by Ian Happ at Wrigley Field in Chicago Friday. The Atlanta Braves catcher is Kurt Zuzuki.
