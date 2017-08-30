Young Chicago Cubs pile on Pirates

Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ watches his two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Ivan Nova during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Chicago.

Youth not only has been served on the Chicago Cubs this year. It's been seated at the head table.

The Cubs' kiddie corps sent some records spinning and some heads turning Wednesday night during a 17-3 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field. In doing so, the Cubs compiled 20 hits.

The victory completed a three-game series sweep and improved the Cubs to 72-60 for the season. The Cubs took care of things with a dazzling display of offense led by their younger players.

Ian Happ hit a 2-run homer in the 3-run third. He also had an RBI single in the first and a 2-run double in the fifth, when the Cubs scored 7 runs. The home run gave the 23-year-old rookie 20 for the season.

Anthony Rizzo, no old man he at 28, hit his 31st of the season. Kyle Schwarber, 24, his 23rd and 24th.

When the dust -- and the baseballs -- had come to earth, the Cubs found themselves with a franchise-record six players with at least 20 home runs in a season: Kris Bryant, Willson Contreras, Rizzo, Schwarber, Happ and Javier Baez, who contributed with a steal of home on a missed safety-squeeze.

They also established a major-league record by getting 20-homer seasons from five players in their age-25-or-younger season: Bryant, Contreras, Schwarber, Baez and Happ.

"We've got a lot of good hitters here, a lot of young guys that have learned a lot and are putting good swings on baseballs," Happ said. "You can see that, especially on a night when we get 20 hits as a team."

All of this was to the benefit of starting pitcher Jose Quintana, the subject of much talk since the Cubs acquired him from the White Sox in July in a deal that included prospects Eloy Jimenez and Dylan Cease.

Quintana gave up a pair of first-inning runs, throwing 31 pitches. He hit a pair of batters on 0-2 counts. Quintana settled in nicely after that and worked 6 innings, giving up 4 hits and 3 runs to improve to 5-3 with the Cubs.

When Quintana has pitched well, talk has been that the Cubs got the best of the deal. When he hasn't pitched well, the trade has been perceived as a win for the Sox. The final verdict won't be in for some years.

"I think sometimes they apply a little bit of pressure to themselves to live up to the moment," manager Joe Maddon said. "That's human nature. With him, I still think he is settling in. He's such a wonderful young man, and he's so concerned. He wants to do well. Listen, I know he's going to be really good for a long period of time."

Quintana said he his not trying to live up to the trade.

"I feel comfortable here," he said. "All the coaches and teammates made it easy to be here. It's new for me. I feel really good here. Just try to do my job. It's the same game."