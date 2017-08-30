Imrem: Glennon out vs. Browns, but he should play

Chicago Bears quarterback Mike Glennon, left, passes against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football preseason game Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. At right is running back Jordan Howard (24).

As I wrote the other day, nobody knows anything for sure about quarterbacks.

I'm qualified to allege this because nobody knows less than I do.

Now that we understand that even experts are just guessing about QBs, someone will have to explain something for me.

Why isn't Mike Glennon going to play, much less start, in the Chicago Bears' exhibition game Thursday night against the Browns in Soldier Field?

I know, I know, Glennon is the Bears' starting quarterback and hardly any NFL starters play in the fourth preseason game.

The policy is just another example of big-time team sports searching for reasons for athletes to not play rather than to play.

The days of "players play" are over: MLB pitchers are shut down early to keep from blowing out their arms; NBA players sit out games so they aren't exhausted by the playoffs; NFL players play little during the preseason so they aren't injured.

Future-in-waiting Mitch Trubisky will play Thursday night, Connor Shaw will play and Glennon will sit.

You know, it's like Glennon is Tom Brady in New England or Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay or Drew Brees in New Orleans.

Except that Glennon isn't Tom Brady in New England or Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay or Drew Brees in New Orleans.

He's Mike "For Gosh Sakes" Glennon in Chicago.

The Bears' offense hasn't quite hummed along under Glennon over the first three preseason weeks. After two uninspiring games -- if not dispiriting games -- he directed a 96-yard drive on the Bears' first possession at Tennessee.

That was enough to give Bears fans a little breathing room while waiting for Trubisky to wrestle the starting job from Glennon.

Now, though, wouldn't it be worthwhile for Glennon to experience some more game action with his new teammates, considering that this is his first season here after signing as a free agent.

The situation is a little like Indianapolis'. The Bears are waiting for Trubisky to become the starter; the Colts are waiting for Andrew Luck to return from injury.

Scott Tolzien, a product of Fremd High in Palatine, still is leading the way to be Luck's stand-in on opening day.

Tolzien will start the Colts' final preseason game and told Colts.com, "We're still building. I mean, this is a very important week just to get better as we prepare for the regular season."

It could be that Colts coach Chuck Pagano still isn't certain about who his starter is and wants to see more of Tolzien.

Regardless, the principle is the same here as there: The Bears are still building and this should be an important week to get better in preparation for Game 1.

It's difficult to believe that Glennon is in sync with his receivers already, especially with more changes coming now that Cam Meredith is out for the season with a knee injury.

Again, I know, I know, few NFL starters play in the final preseason game.

What's the worst that could happen? Glennon gets hurt? And Trubisky takes over sooner than later?

(Come to think of it, wouldn't Trubisky playing and getting hurt be worse than Glennon playing and getting hurt?)

Mike Glennon should play Thursday night and so should his fellow starters on offense even if it would be against the Browns' backups.

Then again, what do I know about quarterbacks?

