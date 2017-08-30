Girls cross country scoreboard: Wednesday, Aug. 30, results
*
Lake County meet
At Lakewood Forest Preserve
TEAM SCORES
Vernon Hills 42, Stevenson 50, Libertyville 75, Lakes 108, Grant 160, Grayslake Central 184, Deerfield 228, Mundelein 248, Grayslake 268, Wauconda 275, Lake Forest 283, Zion-Benton 299, Waukegan 400, Lake Forest Acad. 420.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS
1. Manetsch (Lib) 18:02.1, 2. Sparreo (Stev) 18:42.8, 3. Katz (VH) 18:45.6, 4. Osmon (Grant) 18:49.3, 5. Giron (RL) 18:50.1, 6. Schmitt (Lakes 19:02.2, 7. Sear (VH) 19:07.9, 8. Sorenson (Stev) 19:18.3, 9. Makowskyj (VH) 19:21.2, 10. Tucker (Lib) 19:22.5.
*
Tuesday's late results
Westmont 27, Timothy Christian 29