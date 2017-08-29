Breaking News Bar
 
Bears to play Trubisky, Shaw Thursday while Sanchez and Glennon sit

  • Chicago Bears quarterback Mark Sanchez, center, will not see any more preseason action as the Bears will play Mitchell Trubisky and Connor Shaw on Thursday.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Bob LeGere
 
 

While veteran quarterback Mark Sanchez will not play in Thursday night's fourth preseason game, Bears coach John Fox says there's a logical explanation.

Sanchez, entering his ninth NFL season, played two possessions in the preseason opener and one series in the second game, and he has completed 3 of 6 passes for 27 yards and a 62.5 passer rating. So he hasn't played much in the preseason, but he has started 72 NFL games.

Veterans and starters rarely play in the fourth and final preseason game, which is often dominated by players who will not be on the final 53-man roster. Bears starting quarterback MIke Glennon will also be idle.

"I think he's had a lot of looks," coach John Fox said of Sanchez, "it just hasn't been with us other than practice, which is fine for us."

Rookie Mitch Trubisky will start for the Bears and is expected to play the first half, with Connor Shaw, who is fourth on the depth chart, playing in the second half.

Fox said that rotation will give Trubisky, who has played well throughout the preseason, much needed experience.

"It's not easy to get live game reps as a quarterback in this league," Fox said. "It helps development, and he needs all those opportunities he can get -- no different Thursday night."

• Follow Bob's Bears reports on Twitter @BobLeGere.

